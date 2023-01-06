Perry City Council

Perry Mayor Sue Hammond, right, speaks during Thursday's Perry City Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

PERRY — Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said Thursday’s 29-minute Perry City Council meeting was “the fastest she’d ever seen” before adjourning the meeting at 7:59 p.m.

Perhaps the most newsworthy event of the meeting — which saw no public comments and few agenda items and mostly consisted of updates from department heads — came during Hammond’s report. Hammond announced that the city received word on Dec. 31 that it had been earmarked for $130,000 for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology and Equipment Program, which will be spent on security upgrades to municipal buildings and parks, along with a generator for Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.

