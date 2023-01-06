PERRY — Perry Mayor Sue Hammond said Thursday’s 29-minute Perry City Council meeting was “the fastest she’d ever seen” before adjourning the meeting at 7:59 p.m.
Perhaps the most newsworthy event of the meeting — which saw no public comments and few agenda items and mostly consisted of updates from department heads — came during Hammond’s report. Hammond announced that the city received word on Dec. 31 that it had been earmarked for $130,000 for a Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Technology and Equipment Program, which will be spent on security upgrades to municipal buildings and parks, along with a generator for Perry City Hall, 203 W. Polly St.
The COPS Office is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation’s state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources, according to its website. The technology and equipment program is a federal grant through COPS, which has invested over $14 billion in community policing since Congress established its office in 1994.
Hammond said the limits of the $130,000 with dictate how many and what buildings get done, but on her “bucket list” is installing electronic security systems, including electronic door locks and security cameras to city buildings including Perry City Hall, the headquarters for Perry’s Department of Public Works building, the Perry branch Community District Library and the Calkins-Macqueen House, occupied by the Perry Historical Society. Hammond said the restrooms at the city’s two public parks, Jubilee Park and Veterans Memorial Park, would also be beneficiaries of the security improvements.
Hammond said that the city consulted James Hissong, owner of Grantsmanship Consulting LLC, to write the grant starting in Feb. 2022. She said while the city has been designated the $130,000, they will have to fill out an application for the money with specific information as to its intended use. Hammond said the city doesn’t have a timeline for submitting the application or the project moving forward.
