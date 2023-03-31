WOODHULL TWP. — Two teenagers were injured Tuesday, one seriously, after an unlicensed 15-year old driver lost control and rolled a 2009 Hummer, according to a press release from the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle was traveling south on Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road, when the vehicle went off the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.