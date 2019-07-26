CORUNNA — An Owosso man accused of causing the death of a Brant Township woman after allegedly striking her motorcycle in June 2018 pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to operating under a suspended or revoked license causing death.
On June 8, 2018, police said Johnnie Sereseroz, 55, allegedly either ran or did not see a stop sign at the intersection of Krouse and Delaney roads in Owosso Township. Jessica Richmond, 29, who was northbound on a motorcycle, struck his SUV. Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. Sereseroz was taken by ambulance to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso with non-life-threatening injuries.
In exchange for his guilty plea Thursday, the prosecutor’s office made a promise to Sereseroz that his prison sentence would not exceed 24 months. Current sentencing guidelines are 12 to 24 months.
During the plea hearing, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart reminded Sereseroz that the promise was one made only between the defense and the prosecutor’s office.
“The court is not a party to that promise, do you understand that? And because I’m not a party to that promise, that means I don’t have to follow it,” Stewart said. “Right now, I don’t know anything about you. All I know is your name and that you are here to enter a plea of guilty to this driving while license is suspended causing death, so I can’t tell you at this point whether or not I’ll allow the promise to go through.”
Sereseroz said his license was suspended as a result of failing to pay child support in nearby Genesee County.
Under the agreement with the prosecutor’s office crafted by his attorney Patrick Allen, Sereseroz has the option to withdraw his plea if the court determines that 12 to 24 months is not a reasonable and proportionate sentence.
From there, Sereseroz could request a trial by jury or take another plea bargain.
Sereseroz will be sentenced in 35th Circuit Court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 27. He remains out on bond while awaiting sentencing.
