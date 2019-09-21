OWOSSO — After several months of construction, South Washington Street is once again open to traffic, according to a Facebook post by the city of Owosso.
The roadway reopened Friday afternoon, and — in addition to a new paved surface — the street now features bicycle lanes and a new all-way stop sign controls at the intersection of Washington and Stewart streets, the post states.
Motorists are advised to be aware of the changes and to proceed with due caution, the post continued.
The project was completed through the cooperation of the federal government, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the city.
Approximately 9,200 motorists travel the street each day, according to the post.
