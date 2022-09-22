CORUNNA — In a dramatic and unexpected move, Mark Latunski pleaded guilty as charged today for the brutal murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon in December 2019 — and now faces up to life in prison.
Latunski’s jury trial had been scheduled to begin Oct. 18, but with his guilty pleas today, no trial will take place.
“I’m glad we got the plea,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said immediately following the hearing. “It shortens things. We had multiple witnesses — over 50 — that were going to come in. We feel pretty good about this.”
The next step in the case will be for 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to conduct a hearing to determine which degree of murder under which Latunski will be sentenced. In Michigan, first- and second-degree murder are punishable by up to life in prison. However, a second-degree leaves open the possibility of a sentence of less than life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Bill Amadeo, who practices criminal defense in numerous Michigan counties, is not involved in the case but offered some outside context for what will happen next in the case.
“There’s two things Judge Stewart will need to decide,” Amadeo said. “The first will be the appropriate charge for conviction. Because this is open murder, it could stem from a life offense to the defendant’s statutory guidelines. The second aspect will be whether this plea was provided in a knowingly, intelligently, and voluntary manner. The judge will need to be reassured that the defendant understands the gravity of his plea.”
Latunski’s case shocked the community and drew national attention and headlines when Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek, was found by Michigan State Police deceased and hanging from a pulley-like contraption over a hole in a secret sex dungeon in Latunski’s basement.
According to police reports and previous testimony from several MSP troopers, Latunski slit Bacon’s throat, which was likely fatal. Latunski then cut off Bacon’s testicles before frying and consuming them.
MSP troopers said they read Latunski his Miranda rights before he allegedly confessed to Bacon’s murder. He told troopers he planned to “make jerky” and “fertilize his fruit trees” with Bacon’s remains.
Latunski said that after he killed Bacon, he went upstairs and “noticed it was a new moon,” and he told police he normally liked to eat Rocky Mountain oysters — bull testicles — during the lunar event.
Latunski told troopers his name was “Vilko Olykos Vilkos.” Each means “wolf” in different Eastern European languages. Latunski later signed legal documents using that ficticous name.
Tests later conducted by investigators found Bacon’s DNA in a skillet, and Latunski’s DNA on the handle of the skillet. DNA from both men was also found on the knife Latunski used to commit the murder. An autopsy found that there were two stab wounds on the back of Bacon’s neck, a deep cut across his throat that was probably the cause of death, and a second superficial wound on his throat.
Following his arrest, Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. During the hearing, Latunski denied his identity and claimed his name was Edgar Thomas Hill, and that Mark Latunski was his “nephew.” Latunski later told his attorney he believed he was descended from Welsh royalty and apparently immune from American and Michigan law.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office previously represented Latunski, and filed a notice of an insanity defense. Latunski was originally declared not competent, before eventually being declared competent to stand trial. He has been lodged at the Michigan Psychiatric Center in Saline while awaiting disposition of the case.
