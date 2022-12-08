CHESANING — The Village of Chesaning Council held an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to discuss ongoing litigation involving the village.
In February, the village brought suit against Greg Schankin of Macomb County, the owner of a building that collapsed on Dec. 21, 2021. The building, at 108 E. Broad St., was demolished two days later by Bierlein Companies of Midland. Per previous reporting, the village sent Schankin an invoice for the property’s demolition, which cost a little less than $20,000. The suit seeks a court order to compel the owner to clean up and remove debris from the property and reimburse the village for the costs of demolishing the building.
“Mr. Schankin had ample warning and time to prevent this disaster — and he failed to do so,” Hoover said in a February Village of Chesaning press release. “The circumstances that endangered the public, damaged the neighboring building and our beloved Kiwanis Park and left an eyesore in our beautiful downtown cannot be excused. It was an act of gross negligence that could have been avoided and this absentee owner should be held accountable.”
Per previous Argus-Press reporting, the building had been cited several times for past violations dating back to 2014, and the village tried to have the building condemned in Saginaw County court in June 2021, but to no avail.
Village President Matthew Hoover was asked during the public statement section of Tuesday’s meeting to provide update on the lawsuit. He said the village “hoped to know more soon,” and wants to avoid the matter going to court, if possible. Hoover told The Argus-Press after the meeting that the village’s attorneys and Hoover’s attorneys have been in contact.
“All I can say is we’re pursuing every legal option that get that cleaned up,” Hoover said after the meeting.
The village is seeking following remedies in the lawsuit: Ordering Schankin to reimburse the village for the cost of demolition, fencing, and structural engineering; ordering Schankin to remove and clean up debris on the property; and ordering Schankin to pay for repairs to the neighboring building. The Argus-Press previously reported that the village sought ordering Schankin to pay for the village court costs and attorney fees, but Hoover said the village was no longer pursuing this, as the village’s attorney said it “wasn’t allowable by law.”
