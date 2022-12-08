Councilman Shawn Bueche

Councilman Shawn Bueche speaks during Tuesday's regularly scheduled Village of Chesaning Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CHESANING — The Village of Chesaning Council held an executive session at the end of Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to discuss ongoing litigation involving the village.

In February, the village brought suit against Greg Schankin of Macomb County, the owner of a building that collapsed on Dec. 21, 2021. The building, at 108 E. Broad St., was demolished two days later by Bierlein Companies of Midland. Per previous reporting, the village sent Schankin an invoice for the property’s demolition, which cost a little less than $20,000. The suit seeks a court order to compel the owner to clean up and remove debris from the property and reimburse the village for the costs of demolishing the building.

