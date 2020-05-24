Corunna-Caledonia firefighters cast their gazes up and down the Shiawassee River in Kerby Park Saturday during a search for four women whose kayaks overturned in the river just west of Vernon. The women were found uninjured within 30 minutes of going missing at 3 p.m. Moments later, six kayakers flipped in the river — which was at flood height — near the village of Vernon, but were recovered. The Vernon Township Fire Department assisted in checking various points along the river for the missing kayakers.
