SHIAWASSEE AREA — Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, only clinical and essential service support staff at Memorial Hearlthcare will report for their scheduled shifts, according to a press release from Brian L. Long, FACHE, President/CEO of Memorial Healthcare.
“These measures are being taken to respond to yet higher levels of concern regarding separation and distancing requirements,” Long said. “The State of Michigan has seen a significant increase in presumptive positive COVID-19 tests and we must do everything we can to assure we have adequate resources in the healthcare field to combat COVID-19.”
Additionally, clinical services at all Memorial Healthcare provider offices will be limited to essential services only, as defined by practice providers or facilitated through telemedicine means. Memorial Healthcare will remain available for those seeking emergency care, emergent services, or for those individuals that are being screened/tested at the Alternate Care Site (ACS) who are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
If you or your loved one is experiencing mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, such as fever or cough, Memorial Healthcare has created an Alternate Care Site, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is located on Memorial’s main campus at 826 W. King Street in the South Auditorium.
If you are experiencing severe or worsening flu-like symptoms, such as shortness of breath, you are asked to call 911 or proceed directly to the Emergency Department. If possible, we ask that you contact (989) 723-5211 prior to your arrival at the Emergency Department.
Additionally, Memorial Healthcare has temporarily closed their Perry and State Road Urgent Care locations to reallocate resources to its ACS. Many satellite laboratory and radiology locations have also temporarily closed to help fight the spread of COVID-19. Please visit Memorial’s COVID-19 page at MemorialHealthcare.org for the most recent updates on service and location information.
“The health and safety of our patients, staff, and community are our highest concern and our primary responsibility,” adds Long.
