CORUNNA — John Ryan went to graduate school planning to study to be a political science teacher.
Instead, he decided to study the law and became an attorney.
Now, he is the newest attorney at the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, and Ryan’s goals have changed.
“I got to the writing a dissertation part and didn’t (want to teach),” Ryan said. “So then I started looking around and decided law school was the right move.”
Ryan’s long-term goal is to work to free wrongfully convicted prisoners.
According to statistics from several advocacy groups, since 1989 at least 225 people have been freed from prison in the U.S. due to DNA testing that exonerated them, and at least 123 individuals have been released from death row. One study by the National Academy of Science estimates that at least four percent (1 in 25) of all death row inmates are innocent. Other studies have estimated the number is higher.
“What interested me in the law, and specifically criminal law, I was interested in innocence work and wrongful convictions,” Ryan said. “So when I was looking for law schools, I narrowed it down by who had an innocence and justice clinic. And that’s how I ended up at Wake.”
After graduating from high school in his native New Jersey in 2008, Ryan attended Rutgers University for his undergraduate degree. Ryan attended law school at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Ryan and his wife, Rachel, with whom he celebrated 18 months of marriage Monday, moved to Michigan — closer to her native Alpena — when she got a job at Mott Community College in Flint. Ryan got a clerkship with Judge David Newblatt in Genesee County and worked in that capacity for almost a year.
When a position opened up with the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, Ryan applied. He wasn’t aware when he applied of the unheard-of success the office has had since it was created. After a February trial acquittal, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed circuit court trials, the Public Defender’s Office had won acquittals or mistrials in 8 of 10 trials, including a streak of six consecutively. Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart said last week a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for August.
“I came in and talked to Doug Corwin and Amy Husted, and Doug told me when they go to trial, they win,” Ryan said of his interview. “I’ve only been here a month and have learned a lot from them both. They both know their work and are very willing to answer any question I have. And I have a ton.”
“(I, Amy and Jacob Raleigh) interviewed John,” Corwin said via email. “John was articulate and had an excellent background and experience. He seemed to have a passion for defense work. He had a caring and compassionate attitude. His personality and passion were a good fit for our office. I think we will see great things from Mr. Ryan.”
For now, Ryan is concentrating on learning as much as he can, and is handling mostly misdemeanor and low-severity felony cases.
“I just want to get as much experience as possible and help my clients get through situations,” Ryan said. “Even the smallest stuff that I handle is really important to the clients. I’m very gratified we’re able to help them through these small offenses, like driving with a suspended license or something. I want to get some trial experience, and see what the criminal justice system looks like on the inside.”
Ryan wants his clients to know that he will advocate on their behalf, and they can feel confident their case will be taken seriously.
“I want them to know our office is good at what we do,” Ryan said. “We’re going to take their case seriously and do what we can to get the best outcome. For some people, this is the worst day of their lives. I want them to remember that one worst day doesn’t define them. Just remember you’re still a person when you commit a crime, when you’re sentenced, and you’ll still be person if you go to jail. Everybody is a human being. That’s important to keep in mind, because sometimes the criminal justice system doesn’t give that impression.”
