OWOSSO — Louie is everybody’s friend.
In good weather, the 7-year-old black and white American Staffordshire Terrier is a popular pooch who heads outside every chance he gets.
“The whole neighborhood loves him,” owner Tracey Campbell said.
Lately, however, Louie has lost a bit of the lovable pep in his step — the reason: A tumor that developed along his gum line and is growing into the soft palate of his mouth.
The growth is the size of two marbles, and Campbell said Louie’s veterinarian is concerned it may be cancerous.
Desperate to bring Louie back to full fitness, Campbell turned, somewhat reluctantly, to crowdfunding.
The results have exceed expectations. A successful GoFundMe campaign raised $1,915 — a good chunk more than the $1,750 needed for the surgery. The bulk of those funds came as part of a $1,500 anonymous gift.
Now, Louie has a surgery is scheduled for next week. However, Campbell said Thursday vet Dr. Penny Rangi has recommended doing a biopsy of the tumor, which would cost another $850.
Campbell say several health conditions keep her from working.
She didn’t want to ask others for money, but Louie means too much.
Louie was Campbell’s first pet, and she’s had him since he was the puppy she found at a shelter. She hates to see him suffering now.
“Lately, he doesn’t want to play with our other dog, so he’s not wanting to spend time outside,” she said.
When she was in college, Tracey says Louie would paw at whatever book she was studying from to try and distract her. If she had French fries, he would bark until she gave him one.
“He was a little monster when he was younger, but he is calm and a sweetie now,” she said.
Pain medications are making him sleep a lot.
“I feel so bad for him,” she said.
Before Louie got sick, he used to play rough-and-tumble with Riley, a German Shepherd. Campbell and her family hope the pair will get back to their play soon.
Campell said she noticed something was wrong about two months ago. Louie ate very slowly, the side of face was puffed out and his breath was far worse than the usual dog breath.
Want to help? Call Pine Crest Animal Hospital at 989-725-7951.
