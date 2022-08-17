KC Dance

Left to right: Micki Kramer, Kathleen Atkins and Mary Ellen Lopez are close finishing their plans for a community-wide dance at the Owosso Knights of Columbus.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — A local woman and two of her sisters are hosting a community-wide dance at the Knights of Columbus on Sept. 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Micki Kramer and her sisters Kathleen Atkins of Franklin, and Mary Ellen Lopez of Chesterfield, said they aren’t looking to make money, they’re looking to give adults a fun night out.

DavidB

Cool! Post the heck out of it on Facebook even in the local market place sections.

