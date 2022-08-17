OWOSSO — A local woman and two of her sisters are hosting a community-wide dance at the Knights of Columbus on Sept. 10 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Micki Kramer and her sisters Kathleen Atkins of Franklin, and Mary Ellen Lopez of Chesterfield, said they aren’t looking to make money, they’re looking to give adults a fun night out.
Attendees can dance the night away to music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Song requests will be welcomed by dance DJ, Jerry Davis, the owner of Soundwavz Entertainment.
Anyone who is 18 years old or older is welcome; admission is $15 per person (Cash only). There will also be a cash bar.
The reason they specifically chose a dance is because music is one of the few things people have in common, and people usually recall happy memories when they hear this music, Kramer said. She originally came up with the idea after realizing there were not many — if any — places to dance and mingle in Owosso like there used to be.
Atkins and Lopez expounded on the idea, saying it’s more than just a dance — it’s an opportunity for community members to socialize and listen to good music together.
“We don’t want to say it’s just for couples either — it’s for people that enjoy being out-and-about,” Atkins said.
One of the reasons the three chose the Owosso Knights of Columbus for the location is because it is wheelchair accessible, so anyone facing mobility challenges can still attend.
“Originally they wanted to do a sock hop,” said Rachelle Bendall, the Knights of Columbus bar manager and event planner.
Kramer said they decided against doing a sock hop because they wanted to cater to different age groups.
The banquet hall can hold up to 325 people, and they are hoping to have no less than 125 to break even on cost.
“It’s not all about the money, it’s about getting people out for a reasonable cost,” Atkins said. They want to show people what they’ve been missing, especially since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ladies said they are not sure if they will plan more events in the future, as they want to see how this one turns out first. However, they are also hoping that the dance will cause a social chain reaction where others will have such a good time they will want to replicate it.
The trio has been planning since March, and despite the money, stress and time commitment, they felt it was worth it to see the community come together to have fun. They are currently dispersing flyers around town to spread the word.
The overall dress code for the dance is casual, although people are allowed to show up in whatever makes them feel best.
“Attire is up to you,” Atkins said. “If you want to wear that formal you haven’t worn in 10 years, you go for it.”
(1) comment
Cool! Post the heck out of it on Facebook even in the local market place sections.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.