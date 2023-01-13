CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart Thursday declined to sanction the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office for alleged improprieties with evidence in an online sex sting case.
Timothy Shively, of Morrice, originally went to trial in December 2022 on felony charges of child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.
Stewart declared a mistrial when evidentiary issues arose with how evidence was collected from Shively’s phone by investigators.
Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic filed the motion for sanctions, and has previously asked for the charges to be dismissed. He criticized the investigative process.
“It’s a 20-year felony,” Bostic said at Thursday’s hearing. “This is a very serious crime.” Bostic has previously stated that
his client was not aware the “child” he was communicating with in May — was actually a child.
However, during the communication with the decoy, the non-existent 15-year-old girl told Shively her age, to which Shively allegedly replied, “I don’t want to go to prison. LOL.”
Stewart noted that all discovery has been turned over to the defense, and ruled after consideration that no sanctions were warranted.
The charges arise from a May 20, 2022, Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) “decoy” operation, in which a supposedly 15-year-old girl posted an online ad for sexual services.
Testimony from the trial indicated that Shively allegedly traveled to a Bennington Township residence to meet the girl for sex, and was arrested when he arrived. If convicted of some or all of the charges, he likely faces a prison sentence.
During jury selection, two prospective jurors were dismissed because they worked in child care, and one was excused after saying, “Why even go on one of those sites” during the voir dire (preliminary examination) phase of juror selection.
In his opening remarks at trial, Bostic opened by telling jurors that his client believed he was chatting online with a 19-year-old woman, and not a teenage girl.
In fact, the “decoy,” who is an employee of Shiawassee County Central Dispatch, was 23 at the time of the operation.
According to online court records, Shively was charged in June 2022, but was not arraigned until July.
Shively pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen. Court records do not indicate an amount for bond, but Shively is not currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail. Shively has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
Shively’s case was bound over to circuit court Aug. 19, and he previously rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
No further court dates have yet been scheduled in the case.
