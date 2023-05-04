CORUNNA — Hey, “American Pickers” show travel planners!
From what I hear, you’re hoping to return to Michigan this July, and you’re looking for cool old stuff for Mike, Danielle, and Robbie to buy.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 9:37 pm
Let me make your decision easy: Come to Shiawassee County!
Based on a brief scratching of the surface Wednesday afternoon after the popular History Channel series announced plans to come back to the Mitten, our home county has more than its share of people who have the stuff commonly seen on the show.
“We are incredibly excited to continue connecting with the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking,” show associate producer Joshua Kerlin said in an email.
Fans of the show know “Pickers” star/co-creator Mike Wolfe and co-Pickers Robbie Wolfe (Mike’s brother) and Danielle Colby often look for certain things: Old cars, old motorcycles/parts, old bicycles/parts, “petroliana” (oil and gas memorablia) and just about anything vintage, unique and interesting.
Never seen it? “American Pickers” visits collectors all over the U.S. in a quest for quirky items that could be resold in their retail stores in LeClaire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee.
Picks (purchases) have included printing presses, lead letters and wood letter trays, which Terry Kemp has in abundance. Kemp ran Willoughby Press for 40 years and continues to own the building.
Kemp has several antique presses in the main building, including two hand-powered units, metal letters and plates and the wooden trays in which they were kept. A shed behind the main building holds still more printing-related items.
Would Kemp welcome a visit from the Pickers’ stars and crew?
“Absolutely,” he said. “I would be thrilled if they came here.”
Kemp’s Corunna Avenue neighbor, William Rann, has had a very different treasure under wraps for some 30 years — a 1949 Chevrolet half-ton pickup truck with a 9-foot bed. The extra length was popular with farmers who needed the space to transport supplies, Rann said.
His attic has a few more unexpected surprises, like old printer’s plates, old signs of local interest — including from an International Harvester dealership in downtown Owosso that opened in the 1930s.
There are other rumors as well, of a collector of vintage motorcycles — which fans know would instantly have Mike and Robbie’s attention — and a stellar record collection. Incidentally, raise your hand if you knew a long-defunct Owosso facility pressed vinyl albums, including ones by the Beatles.
If you have a collection worthy of interest and would be excited to appear on “American Pickers,” call (646) 493-2184 or send an email to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Be sure to include your full name and address, your contact information and provide a brief description of your collection.
