OWOSSO — An unidentified man was shot by Michigan State Police outside The Avenue Bar andGrill at approximately midnight, according to a Facebook post by the business and scanner traffic.
“The cops shot someone in the parking lot tonight,” the post states. “The bar was closing and only the bartender was there (sic) which she is safe.”
There are unconfirmed reports that the man possibly fired a weapon at police who returned fire, wounding the man.
The man’s identity has not yet been released, but after being wounded, scanner traffic indicated an ambulance was dispatched to the scene.
MSP confirmed this morning that an officer-involved shooting occurred last night, but could not yet confirm any other details.
