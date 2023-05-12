OWOSSO — An Owosso man already serving a prison sentence for several felony convictions pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting a Shiawassee corrections deputy and joyriding, and will have additional time added to his sentence.
William Hart, 51, admitted to striking a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputy sergeant in December 2022, and to joyriding in an acquaintance’s Dodge truck in October 2022.
“I was just in a manic phase,” Hart said. “There were like 12 of them (guards), and I put my hands up and accidentally hit (the guard) in his head. I was actively resisting.”
Judge Matthew Stewart accepted guilty pleas to one felony attempted assault of a prison employee and high-court attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Sentencing is slated for 8:30 a.m. June 23. Sentencing guidelines were estimated to be zero to 11 months for the assault charge, and up to 6 months for joyriding.
Hart is already incarcerated at the Gus Harrison Correctional Facility in Adrian for a parole violation. According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Hart was convicted of prisoner possessing a weapon in Ionia County in 2020, and was sentenced to 18 months for that offense. However, he violated parole when he was charged with the joyriding offense, and was arrested.
He was then charged with the assault on the corrections sergeant. Hart also has a 2013 felony conviction for operating/maintaining a methamphetamine lab, for which he was sentenced to 3 years.
At Thursday’s hearing, there was some confusion over whether the sentences imposed would be consecutive or concurrent to each other.
After a brief delay, Chief Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted and Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally agreed with Stewart that the sentences would run consecutively to each other because Hart was on parole at the time of the offenses.
However, those sentences will not begin until Hart finishes his current prison term, the length of which is not specified in MDOC records — in effect “double consecutive” sentencing.
Stewart was not pleased with the delay and confusion, and asked the respective attorneys to “have this stuff figured out” in advance of similar future situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.