WILLIAM HART

OWOSSO — An Owosso man already serving a prison sentence for several felony convictions pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to felony and misdemeanor charges for assaulting a Shiawassee corrections deputy and joyriding, and will have additional time added to his sentence.

William Hart, 51, admitted to striking a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s deputy sergeant in December 2022, and to joyriding in an acquaintance’s Dodge truck in October 2022.

