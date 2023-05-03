OWOSSO — Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. will still gavel Owosso City Council meetings in at 7:30 p.m., but discussion in the City Hall chambers will begin 30 minutes earlier.
The Owosso City Council voted 5-1 — Councilperson Jerry Haber was absent — during Monday’s meeting to add a 30-minute discussion period immediately preceding all regular council meetings.
Starting with May 15, the council’s next regular meeting, members of council will have the opportunity to discuss consent agenda items, items of business and other topics in a more informal setting before the meeting begins.
City Manager Nathan Henne said that the idea arose from a strategy session the council previously did for the 2021-2022 year, with some councilmembers having expressed frustration about the lack of a time to discuss topics in a non-structured format. Councilmembers are not required to attend these periods.
Henne said other communities he’s previously served have had similar measures, which have worked well. He said the council would be in compliance with Michigan’s Open Meetings Act, as long as the discussion is open to the public (although the public won’t be able to address the council during this time) and decisions involving agenda items are not made.
Responding to a question from Teich, Henne said the council would need to be very careful to not make decisions during this time, because the discussion periods won’t be recorded in official minutes.
“You need to be very careful about (not) deciding how you’re going to vote for upcoming agenda items, whether it’s consent or items of business and you can’t do straw polls. Sometimes councils will try to say ‘oh, we’re not voting, we’re just taking a straw poll.’ In the eyes of the law, it’s the same thing. The consensus is stay away from making any formal decisions because this 30-minute discussion period is not recorded,” he said.
Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Osika said she talked to Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer, where a similar format is employed prior to Corunna City Council meetings, and said she’s heard nothing but good things.
“(Corunna’s) been doing it for a long time and (Sawyer) said he thinks it’s beneficial. It’s a good half hour to discuss things just like we were discussing so we all hear it,” she said.
Councilperson Emily Olson expressed full support for the idea.
“I love this idea. When Sue (Osika) mentioned it to me last week, I thought it was that perfect pause for me because obviously, as you guys are gathering, I have a lot of questions, and I like to know what you guys are thinking because I don’t feel like I think in a vaccuum. (Councilperson Nicholas Pidek) said some really pertinent things and I’ve been like, ‘oh, that’s an interesting perspective,’ so it gives me time and camaraderie, like we can talk about the ideas together,” Olson said.
Teich said he “loved” the idea as well, referencing a lengthy conversation the council had before passing an earlier item of business involving the city conducting a series of controlled burns at the city-owned Aiken Road brush site.
Councilperson Daniel Law was the lone “no” vote, raising the concern of transparency.
“Even the discussion on the burning tonight, I feel that it should be part of the record. I’ve never felt restricted in questions I can ask or things I can talk about, no matter how formal or informal sitting here. I do think our discussions on topics should be gaveled into the meeting and on the record. If I have questions on something before the meeting, I’ll call the city manager or call the mayor or some of you I’ve called personally. I think our discussions are better left on the record for the sake of transparency,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.