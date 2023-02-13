PERRY — “Alert, alert: Infant trapped in a rollover crash at the end of Rose Boulevard in Perry.”
Fortunately, this alert, heard over Shiawassee County Police Dispatch Saturday evening — including in the newsroom at The Argus-Press — was not real. Perry Area Fire Rescue was holding extrication training to prepare for a situation like this being a reality.
Perry Area Fire Rescue Emergency Services Chief Guy Hubbard said vehicle extrications are a reality of the job, and he estimated the department performs about 10 to 12 on a yearly basis.
“It (the training) gets us better prepared for when it really happens, and we’ve had similar situations already and it can be really difficult,” said Hubbard, who has worked for the department for 33 years, including 22 as emergency services chief. “I thought it went really well and everybody got a little out of it and we’ll be better because of it.”
Per Hubbard, about 25 members of the department participated in the training, which simulated a rollover accident with two people entrapped, including an infant under the vehicle’s roof.
Hubbard said after the department arrived on the hypothetical scene, the next step was stabilizing the vehicle (using blocks of wood and specialized stabilization struts). Then the jaws a life, a hydraulic rescue tool, was used to safely remove the individuals. Finally, CPR was performed on the victims, with the final step in a real-life situation being transportation to a hospital.
Hubbard said that the vehicle — a Chevrolet Blazer — was donated from Joe’s Body Shop in Perry, which turned the vehicle upside down prior to the department’s arrival on scene. He said the department used dummies for the victims.
Hubbard said the training’s timing — Saturday night around sunset — was not random.
“We wanted to do a real-life example of an accident after dark, because it changes things when you have to worry about being able to see,” he said.
To this point, Hubbard said the department learned from Saturday’s training that it needs additional lighting to perform extrications in the dark, and said he plans on purchasing tripod lighting to give responders the best chance for when a similar situation in real-life.
Hubbard said that the department chose the end of Rose Boulevard for the training because it was a “convenient” location with very little traffic. In an emergency, where the department doesn’t get to hand-pick the location, Hubbard cited accessibility to the patient as the typical make-or-break factor, and said traffic can hinder this.
“Working on the side of the road is dangerous, and unfortunately people don’t pay too much attention (to the road). Unfortunately, people look at us rather than the road. Every situation is different and that’s why it’s important you train,” he said.
Hubbard said the department trains every month, and practices vehicle extrications a couple times per year.
The department is in need of more bodies, Hubbard said, and interested individuals can make contact at perryareafirerescue.com.
