GAINES TWP. — Police are investigating an explosion during a baby shower Saturday that killed a 26-year-old Hartland man.
The explosion occurred at a home when a small cannon-type device was fired in the back yard to celebrate the baby’s pending arrival. When fired by the homeowner, the device blew up, causing metal shrapnel to strike the Hartland man, who was standing nearby along with three parked vehicles.
The victim has been identified by police as Evan Thomas Silva. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Michigan State Police Flint Post personnel were assisted on the scene by the MSP Police Bomb Squad, Gaines Township Fire Department and Med Star Ambulance.
According to police, the cannon that was fired was similar to a Signal Cannon, more commonly used as a novelty item. The homeowner had purchased the device at an auction and fired it several times previously, without incident.
Police said the cannon is designed to create a large flash and noise, and smoke. The cannon did not contain any projectiles, but police said they suspect that gun powder loaded into the device caused it to fracture, resulting in the spread of shrapnel.
Four to five people were outside of the residence when the cannon was fired but the victim was the only person struck at about 10-15 feet away from the cannon location, a news release states.
Following a complete investigation, the case will be sent to the Genesee County prosecutor for review, police said.
