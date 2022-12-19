CORUNNA — When the new county commission takes over on January 1, there’s a big-ticket item it will have to immediately address.

Just when it had looked like the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners had wrapped up an exhausting process to find its next county coordinator, the board undid three months of action in nearly three days, rescinding the offer it made to candidate Adam Stacey at Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.

DavidB

If Stacey is willing, why not save face and give him a three to six month contract to see if he has the skill sets you are looking for in this position? I think it would be hard to find someone with actual experience to fill this position, because it's too much of a chance they would be taking with their career/livelihood.

Mother Hen

Stacey was offered $30k more annually than what Boggs is paid. Will Boggs be paid the same or will he collect the higher salary after Dec. 31? Hmmm

