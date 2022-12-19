CORUNNA — When the new county commission takes over on January 1, there’s a big-ticket item it will have to immediately address.
Just when it had looked like the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners had wrapped up an exhausting process to find its next county coordinator, the board undid three months of action in nearly three days, rescinding the offer it made to candidate Adam Stacey at Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting.
The board’s controversial 4-3 vote, which saw strong opinions from commissioners on both sides of the aisle, now is set to leave the county with a gaping hole — current County Coordinator Brian Boggs is set to depart the role, and in the over three months since Boggs’ Sept. 1 announcement, the board has failed to fill the void.
The board looked to be in good shape after approving a nearly $14,000 agreement with Walsh Municipal Services to conduct a search for the next county coordinator at its Sept. 15 meeting. The firm presented the board with four vetted final candidates, and all appeared well after the board voted to conditionally offer the position to Stacey on Dec. 12 after a series of two interviews.
Until it didn’t. Commissioners John Plowman and Greg Brodeur expressed second thoughts about Stacey at last Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, and after a vote to send the issue to Thursday’s regularly scheduled meeting, the board went from having four finalists for the position to zero.
The county commission that takes up finding Boggs’ replacement will have two major differences from the one that conditionally offered and then rescinded that offer to Stacey. Plowman, R-Dist. 7, was pummeled by Thomas Emery in August’s Republican primary, and Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-Dist. 4, didn’t seek re-election and will be replaced by Durand Republican Bill Johnson.
Especially with Plowman’s run on the board coming to an end, it is thoretically possible that Stacey still has a path to the position with the new-look board in place. While Stacey didn’t provide a definitive answer to the question of whether he would accept (or consider accepting) the position if offered to him, an email comment Stacey provided to The Argus-Press on Friday seems to leave little doubt that Stacey is moving on.
“I am disappointed I won’t be able to serve my friends and relatives to help deliver effective and sustainable county government services. I was really looking forward to this opportunity,” Stacey wrote.
Stacey’s comment seemingly provides some clarity, but the other two candidates who received second interviews from the board — Ryan Rudzis and Kyle Harris — are complete mysteries at this point. Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services is hopeful of a good result.
“I think they have good candidates and hopefully the process ends with a good result,” he said, but Walsh also said in a phone conversation with The Argus-Press on Friday that he had talked to both Rudzis and Harris and that it was “hard to tell at this point” whether either one was still interested, before declining to further elaborate.
Rudzis and Harris could not be reached for comment before press time.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-Dist. 1, isn’t holding out hope that any of the candidates are still interested.
“I would be surprised if any of them are viable. Honestly, if they wanted to come now, I would kind of wonder about that because if I were a candidate in the situation, I think I would say ‘no thank you.’ I think we probably will be starting over. Maybe with a new board and some new voices, we’ll be able to come to a consensus,” she said after Thursday’s meeting.
Boggs said on Sept. 1 that he “received an offer to advance my career and I couldn’t turn it down.” He originally said his last day would be Dec. 31, but he told Brodeur that he would stick around to help train the new coordinator. In an interview with The Argus-Press after Thursday’s meeting, he suggested that he might not be able to committ to this if the process of finding his replacement drags on.
“We’ll see how that unfolds in the next few months, or the next month, I should say,” Boggs said.
Per Boggs’ previous contract, duties of his position include recommending and implementing policies relating to general management, including budget and financial management, personnel and labor relations and contractual services.
Brodeur, chairman of the board, said operating without a county coordinator would be difficult, but not impossible.
“The department heads are self-sufficient, we have our finance director (Tracy Bublitz) and I would do my best as board chairman to make sure the county keeps running. It would be difficult, but not a crisis,” Brodeur said.
(2) comments
If Stacey is willing, why not save face and give him a three to six month contract to see if he has the skill sets you are looking for in this position? I think it would be hard to find someone with actual experience to fill this position, because it's too much of a chance they would be taking with their career/livelihood.
Stacey was offered $30k more annually than what Boggs is paid. Will Boggs be paid the same or will he collect the higher salary after Dec. 31? Hmmm
