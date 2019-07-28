SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — More volunteers than ever came to the 2019 River Cleanup, presented Saturday by the Friends of the Shiawassee River, and as usual some interesting items were found underwater.
A bed, TV set, bicycles, a trolling motor, round metal sled, Realtor sign, crutch, metal stake with a circular top were among the items found as a record 170 volunteers cleaned up the river and local parks.
“I’ve never seen a crowd like this before. Our primary source of gratitude is for their close-to-home connection to environmental care,” said Phil Hathaway, who has been cleaning up the river since 1975, first with the morning Kiwanis Club and then on his own before joining the Friends annual event the year it started, in 1997.
“Our river is part of a state-designated trail now, and that’s going to bring a lot of people here,” he continued. “We don’t want a foul-looking river.”
As Hathaway hauled to the trash a 1970s-era bicycle found in the river, other volunteers lined up for free grinders at the Don and Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Center (Owosso Amphitheater) — one of the participation rewards along with bright green T-shirts.
Volunteers were divided in to 17 crews, tackling various parts of the river across the county. A team of younger children spent the morning cleaning up Rosevear and Bentley parks, and Fayette Square in Owosso.
The river crews were greeted with warm waters on Saturday.
“Some people who would normally never go into the Shiawassee River waded in today,” Hathaway said. “There’s something about this event that frees them to go in the river.”
One wader was Evan Madden, among the three University of Michigan-Ann Arbor graduate students at the School For Environment and Sustainability who are working on a project about river cleanups in trouble spots throughout Southeast Michigan.
Madden said the Saginaw Bay Watershed, of which the Shiawassee River is a part, is one of the 14 “areas of concern” designated by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
“We were up to our armpits in the river,” Madden said. “We found Frisbee golf Frisbee, and a fishing net that’s so nice we might take it home. We found all sorts of glass and plastic and Styrofoam — lots of Styrofoam.”
Madden said he and fellow students have a lot of admiration for Shiawassee County’s annual River Cleanup.
“We were really impressed with the showing of volunteers,” Madden said. “It’s been going on 22 years now, and it seems to be going strong. They do a very good job of lining up sponsors and getting the word out to the community.”
The students are hosting a focus group of concerned residents in the Saginaw Bay Watershed from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Alice and Jack Wirt Public Library in Bay City. Signup is on the Saginaw River and Bay Focus Group Facebook page.
The number of tires found was down this year, Hathaway said, because they are generally located in the middle of the river. Due to current river levels, volunteers were asked to scout along the shoreline.
Winning the annual “Most Unusual Thing Found” contest was a TV set. The deer skull took second place and the metal stake took third place.
Sponsors this year included Cheff’s Canoe Rental, Foster coffee, Great Lakes Commission, Hankerd Sportswear, J&S Tire, Mancino’s, Matador Pizza, Oster Manufacturing, Shiawassee County Health Department, VMD & Associates and Waste Management.
