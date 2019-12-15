SAGINAW — An Oakley man has been charged with numerous felonies related to child pornography, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit.
Dalton Shy Otto, 19, was arrested Dec. 2 following an investigation by MSP, who seized digital evidence from his home. “The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Otto was sharing child sexually abusive materials (CSAM) on the internet,” the release states.
“Following a forensic examination of the digital evidence,” the release continued, “Otto was charged with one count of CSAM, one count of aggravated possession of CSAM and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.”
Otto was arrested Dec. 2, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 10, and posted a $2,500 cash/surety bond the same day, according to online court records for Saginaw County. As part of his bond stipulations, he is prohibited from possessing or purchasing a firearm or any other weapon, cannot have contact with children, cannot use a computer or phone with internet capability, and must be GPS-monitored at all times.
Otto’s next scheduled court appearances in Saginaw County are 8:45 a.m. Dec. 20 for a pretrial conference, and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30 for a preliminary exam.
The CSAM possession charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $75,000 fine. The aggravated CSAM possession penalties are similar, though it is dependent upon how many images/videos were seized by police. Each count of using a computer to commit a crims is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000.
