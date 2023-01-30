CORUNNA — Trying to author a CliffsNotes version of Hayley Kennedy is no easy task.
The Corunna senior has a staggering breadth of interests which have kept her hopping throughout her high school years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$18.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$52.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$98.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$185.00
|for 365 days
CORUNNA — Trying to author a CliffsNotes version of Hayley Kennedy is no easy task.
The Corunna senior has a staggering breadth of interests which have kept her hopping throughout her high school years.
She’s been student council class secretary, a drama club and Odyssey of the Mind member in good standing, a competitive cheerleader and a soccer player.
Her student council tenure dates to the 10th grade. She put in two years each with Odyssey of the Mind, soccer and competitive cheer.
Kennedy’s fondness for choreography is evident not only in her cheer career, but in her favorite production as a member of the drama club — “The Lion King.”
“There was a lot of dancing. It was really fun,” she said.
Her myriad of extracurricular activities and the memories they’ve spawned will remain with her long after graduation.
“I enjoy how everyone on my extracurricular teams are so nice, and we all feel like family,” Kennedy said. “Playing sports or performing with a great group of people is always a great time.”
She’ll also retain fond memories of her teachers.
“My favorite thing about Corunna is the teachers, because they are willing to help. … They view (us) as more than just students,” she said.
In general, Kennedy says Corunna teachers “care about more than just academics, and I think that is one thing that has greatly improved my high school experience.”
Kennedy, who maintains a stellar 4.1268 grade-point average, is hoping she has achieved one of the top two spots in the senior class.
She has been accepted to the University of Michigan, but a decision on college is still forthcoming. Kennedy plans to study pre-law, followed by law school. If she realizes her dream, she’ll be an attorney.
If that doesn’t pan out, however, she could have a future an an entrepreneur.
It’s unclear where she finds the time, but the crafty Kennedy maintains an Etsy shop online — “Crazy Treasure Crafts” — where she sells some of her creations.
Other tidbits about Kennedy:
— She lists the “Harry Potter” series as her favorite books, movies and video games.
— She’s a music fan. Favorite bands include My Chemical Rromance, Green Day and Pierce the Veil, and she dabbles on the guitar, drums and keyboard.
— She also enjoys spending time in nature and doing “just about anything” outside.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.