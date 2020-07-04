This year will encourage small groups to participate in a more individualized effort with an emphasis on long-term “adoption” of the river sections participants choose to clean.
Larry Johnson, director of the Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) and Friends river cleanup advisor, expressed concern about large groups of people together and the community gathering/eating at the end of the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The SCHD has been a river cleanup partner with the Friends for many years,” Johnson said. “In this challenging time, in order to continue to practice safe, social distancing, the SCHD advised the Friends to find a new way to conduct this very important community get-together.”
The Friends river cleanup committee is asking participants to register online and to clean a self-selected section of the river over a period of time in groups they organize themselves.
Cleanup materials will be available for pickup to all registered participants at the Friends office the week before July 25 (trash bags, gloves, buckets, etc.).
“Anyone interested will provide their name, contact information, and T-shirt size will check off a portion of the river they would be responsible for cleaning,” Friends executive director Lorraine Austin said. “We are particularly excited about growing this year’s event to include the concept of a modified ‘adopt-a-river’ idea — whereby that section of the river participants clean would be ‘theirs’ to care for throughout the year, not just for the cleanup event.”
Participants will be asked to send photos and stories of their cleanup activities for the Friends’ Facebook page. All who participated (and registered) will be able to visit the Friends office after the event to pick up their river cleanup T-shirt and coupon for a free lunch at Mancino’s.
The Shiawassee County Health Department will not conduct a tire collection in conjunction with the cleanup as in year’s past.
“We will be in contact with all of the cleanup registrants to communicate how used tires and other items cleaned from the river,” said Gary Burk, Friends board member and river cleanup committee chairman. “The Friends will coordinate and assure all river debris removed will be promptly and properly recycled or disposed of.”
Anyone interested in participating in this year’s cleanup should visit shiawasseeriver.org or call (989) 723-9062 to register no later than July 23. Up-to-date information on this and other Friends’ endeavors may be found on their Facebook page at facebook.com/FOSRiver/.
