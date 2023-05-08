Habitat for Humanity

A combination of volunteers and members of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity raise the walls on a new home coming to 701 S. Park St. in Owosso this morning. The new build is the organization's first in Shiawassee County in over a decade.

OWOSSO — A little more than a month after Shiawassee County’s newest Habitat for Humanity build broke ground, members of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity and volunteers were on scene this morning as walls raised on the Park Street property.

The three-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath build — located at 701 S. Park St. — will be the home of Tina Wilhelm and her family, and the first of six built in Owosso over the next three years.

