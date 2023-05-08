OWOSSO — A little more than a month after Shiawassee County’s newest Habitat for Humanity build broke ground, members of the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity and volunteers were on scene this morning as walls raised on the Park Street property.
The three-bedroom, 1 1/2 bath build — located at 701 S. Park St. — will be the home of Tina Wilhelm and her family, and the first of six built in Owosso over the next three years.
Carmen Mora, executive director of Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, gave an exciting update this morning: The home is set to be completed in July.
“It’s a wonderful day. Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity has been in existence since 1989 but we haven’t been able to build new houses for a while. This is a long time coming and we are very excited,” she said.
The Wilhelm’s future home will be the organization’s first build in Shiawassee County in at least a decade, and Mora said the organization doesn’t plan to stop building any time soon. Of the six new builds coming to Owosso, four will be on the Park Street parcel.
“It’s just the beginning; we intend to be building year-round new homes. There’s a huge shortage of homes in Shiawassee County,” she said.
Habitat for Humanity’s — a Christian non-profit organization of which the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity is a local chapter — mission of building homes is to build safe and affordable housing for communities, serving families across the nation whose income does not exceed 60% of the area median income as defined for the area by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, states its website.
While the Wilhelm family could not be in attendance this morning, they previously applied as a partner family of the organization and per requirements, must be involved in the building of their own home or homes of others in the program. Wilhelm previously said the family has been preparing for their new home for two years.
“We just applied (to be a partner family) out of the blue. We thought we might as well give it a shot,” Wilhelm said in April. “It just feels like it’s been forever, and it’s finally here.”
Ann Gamboe Hall, president of Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, said as a Christian, the organization’s mission of building safe and affordable housing speaks to her heart.
“This is so important. One of the most important things in the world is to have a safe and secure home, and something that’s energy-efficient too. The fact that we’re providing homes; it’s not just a home,” she said. “That’s why it is so important to me. It is a Christian ministry, so this part speaks to my heart as a Christian and the idea that we’re building a home for a family. I am beyond excited. This is such a big deal for us.”
Mora touted the energy efficiency of the organization’s builds, which she said will have walls and attic insulation above code, and extremely energy-efficient appliances, including the home’s furnace and water heater.
“Everything’s extremely energy-efficient, so it should bring more dollars into the homeowners’ pockets,” she said.
Mora said the organization is seeking volunteers both with the house building and with providing meals for volunteers.
“These homes do not build themselves. We need you to come out and help us do that. You don’t have to have any expertise; you don’t have to have experience in home building. It’s wonderful; it’s a great experience at the end, you can see the fruit of your labors,” she said. Mora said those interested should call (989) 720-1494.
Those wishing for to apply to become a partner family or for more information on the process can visit their local Habitat or call 1-800-422-4828.
