CORUNNA — Students in Jessica Hilewsky’s Holocaust Literature classes at Corunna High School recently visited the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands — but they did so by virtual reality headsets from their classroom thousands of miles away.
Last week, students strapped on Oculus headsets and virtually toured the secret annex in the house Frank hid in for over two years from the Nazi occupiers. Born in Germany, Frank’s family fled to the Netherlands when Hitler came to power in the 30s.
During this time, Frank began keeping a diary after receiving it as a gift for her 13th birthday. In the famous red-and-white checkered diary, she described her time in Amsterdam, hiding in concealed rooms behind a building in which her father Otto Frank worked.
Anne Frank was eventually discovered in 1945. She died in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp of typhus, it is believed. The only survivor from her family was her father Otto. Both her mother and sister died in German captivity.
Otto Frank published “The Diary of a Young Girl” in 1947. It has since been translated into over 70 languages — and is one of the most-read books of all time.
Dutch government officials and historians have estimated that only around 5,000 of the 107,000 Jews deported from the Netherlands between 1942 and 1944 survived.
“We’re able to explore the question of how can we be the voice of Anne Frank,” Hilewsky said. “She died at 15. How can we stand up against hatred?
The students thought the virtual museum tour was a “neat opportunity,” according to Hilewsky. “They found it super-engaging. … They were appreciative that we brought that to class.”
Some of the museum’s exhibits include photos which Anne Frank glued to a wall, a section of wallpaper on which Otto Frank marked the height of his daughters and a map of the movements of the Allied Forces.
Hilewsky’s class is an elective English class, which students can take meeting their regular English requirements.
“I created the class just based on some of my own personal history and it’s really taken off,” Hilewsky said. One of her two Holocaust English has 24 students and the other has 32. “I have four book cases filled with choice Holocaust literature, which I’ve been lucky to get a lot of stuff from grants.
“That’s what they’re kind of delving into in this endeavor. It was nice to be able to get into the house, to see it, rather than just a video.” She added that she’s hopeful to arrange a trip to Amsterdam to visit the house personally. “Hopefully I’m making it a very memorable experience for them to be part of this class, and doing activities like this.”
The topic is somewhat personal for Hilewsky. Two of her grandparents, who were Polish Catholics, were sent to labor camps.
“They’re survivors, not of the Holocaust, but of Nazi tyranny,” Hilewsky said.
Another work which Hilewsky’s class studies is “Night” by Elie Wiesel, a memoir of the author’s experiences in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps. Wiesel ended up surviving the war, writing his book in the 1950s.
