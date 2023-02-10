Augmunted learning

Students in Jessica Hilewsky's Holocaust Literature class take a virtual reality tour of the Anne Frank House Museum.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — Students in Jessica Hilewsky’s Holocaust Literature classes at Corunna High School recently visited the Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands — but they did so by virtual reality headsets from their classroom thousands of miles away.

Last week, students strapped on Oculus headsets and virtually toured the secret annex in the house Frank hid in for over two years from the Nazi occupiers. Born in Germany, Frank’s family fled to the Netherlands when Hitler came to power in the 30s.

