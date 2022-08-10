OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) and House of Wheels will host a combined 50th-anniversary celebration with a community activity called the “Bicycle Scavenger Tour” on Sunday.
“It’s going to be a historically themed scavenger hunt,” said SAC Director Piper Brewer. “It’s not a race, so you can do it at your leisure.”
Brewer added that people do not have to complete the scavenger hunt to partake in the rest of the festivities.
“It’s riding your bike around town with a purpose — you go and learn something about your community,” said House of Wheels owner, Rick Morris. “I think it’ll be fun.”
The event will go from 1-4 p.m., with food and prizes starting at 3 p.m. Participants should bring their bikes, helmets and cameras to the SAC where they can pick up a map and clues.
House of Wheels will also have their annual “Owosso Bike Fest,” earlier in the day before transitioning over to the SAC for the scavenger hunt.
Brewer said Sunday’s fun will mark the end of their 50th-anniversary celebration series, as it will also be the last day they will formally host their “Pictoral History of Owosso” exhibit.
“The show is really because of our 50th (anniversary),” Brewer said. “We wanted to do something special.”
The exhibit showcases various photographs dated between 1836 and 1966 with accompanying story descriptions.
Brewer said they are hoping some of the exhibit information/pictorial boards will continue to be displayed by other organizations once the SAC’s exhibit is over. They are also selling exhibit boards to anyone who is interested.
“Everything’s on a computer so we could reproduce these if we wanted to,” Brewer said. “We’re selling (some) boards because many people have said, ‘That’s my building!’ or ‘That’s my family on that board! Can I have it afterward?’”
The origin of the exhibit is linked back to when the SAC was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, Brewer was posting historical photographs and corresponding stories on Facebook for fun.
“It seemed to be really popular; people liked it and would ask questions or would add to the stories,” she said. “A gentleman named William Graham contacted me and asked if I would consider doing articles for the (Argus-Press).”
Brewer’s pictorial history stories are published each month in the Argus-Press. She said readers started requesting she put her stories into a book, which is how the next 50th-anniversary element came into play.
In response to the requests and in celebration of the SAC’s anniversary, Brewer wrote her first book, “A Step Back in Time.” She said her goal was to make her book a pictorial one, meaning the photographs are the primary focus and the written stories are secondary. There are a few exceptions, she said, as some stories are “too important” to keep out, even though they have fewer photographs to accompany them.
The Shiawassee Arts Center has sold 100 copies of the book and is accepting pre-orders from anyone wishing to purchase one. The price is $50 for members and $60 for the general public.
Anyone can view a sample book at the Arts Center, and the Shiawassee District Library has pre-ordered some too for patrons to view in the future, Brewer said.
“The pre-order ones we’ve shipped all over the country,” Brewer said. Some people who were originally from the area but have since moved away have bought copies.
Brewer’s roots in Shiawassee County go all the way back to the 1840s when her ancestors moved here from New York State. She has a Master’s degree in English from the University of Michigan and has been with the Historical Commission for 27 years. She gathered the photographs and information for her published stories, exhibit and book from various people and historians.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is located at 206 Curwood Castle Drive and is open to the public free of charge, Monday through Friday 10-5 p.m.; weekends 12-4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.