Shiawassee Arts Center Director Piper Brewer stands with her dog, Jax, beside her first written book, "A Step Back in Time," which showcases a collection of Owosso's history.

 Argus-Press Photo/Shelby Frink

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center (SAC) and House of Wheels will host a combined 50th-anniversary celebration with a community activity called the “Bicycle Scavenger Tour” on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a historically themed scavenger hunt,” said SAC Director Piper Brewer. “It’s not a race, so you can do it at your leisure.”

