Jennifer Monroe

CORUNNA — The Owosso woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at her home and staying with the body for several days in October 2019 will claim self-defense at her trial, which is slated to begin next month.

Jennifer Monroe, 41, was charged with open murder after she allegedly killed Kevin Parker. She was found unconscious on Oct. 16, 2019, at her Owosso residence with stab wounds to her legs and chest, as well as a laceration on her neck. Parker’s body was also discovered in the home. Police estimated he had been dead for several days.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.