CORUNNA — The Owosso woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death at her home and staying with the body for several days in October 2019 will claim self-defense at her trial, which is slated to begin next month.
Jennifer Monroe, 41, was charged with open murder after she allegedly killed Kevin Parker. She was found unconscious on Oct. 16, 2019, at her Owosso residence with stab wounds to her legs and chest, as well as a laceration on her neck. Parker’s body was also discovered in the home. Police estimated he had been dead for several days.
At an evidentiary hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court, defense attorney Steve Ellis asked the court to qualify a domestic violence expert for testimony at trial. Ellis stated that he intended to argue at trial that Monroe killed Parker in self-defense, and that Parker had been charged with domestic violence for an incident in which Monroe was the victim less than two weeks before he was murdered. Judge Matthew Stewart granted Ellis’ request, and Monroe’s trial is slated to begin March 7.
The case has had numerous procedural and COVID-related delays since it was originally filed.
Following Monroe’s arrest, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital’s trauma unit, where she allegedly confessed to two Owosso police detectives that she had murdered Parker. However, that confession was extracted while Monroe was heavily sedated with morphine and fentanyl. Additionally, she had not been read her Miranda rights.
The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office initially represented Monroe, and attempted to stop the confession from being used at trial, but Stewart ruled that the confession would be admissible.
Chief Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted then filed an interlocutory appeal, which was taken up by the state appeals court. The higher court reversed Stewart’s ruling, thus Monroe’s statements to police will not be admitted during trial.
“Considering the totality of the circumstances, Monroe’s capacity for self-determination was critically impaired and her hospital statements were not the product of a free and unconstrained choice,” the appeals court decision states. “As such, the trial court clearly erred in finding Monroe’s statements were voluntary.”
Other evidence police found at the scene, including a letter Monroe allegedly wrote, will be introduced at trial.
The public defender’s office filed a notice they intended to present an insanity defense. However, Monroe was referred to the state of Michigan’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry and was deemed competent to stand trial. The Public Defender’s office then withdrew the notice.
In May 2021, Stewart threatened to hold Husted in contempt for failing to turn over Monroe’s psychological evaluation.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s family, who sought at least $25,000 in damages, including $16,800 to cover the costs of Parker’s funeral services. Court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but do not include any further information.
Defense attorneys also filed a request for a bond for Monroe in July 2021, but Stewart denied the request, ruling that Monroe represented a danger to herself as well as the community. Monroe has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since she was charged.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Michigan law requires a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
