CORUNNA — Almost three years to the day Mark Latunski killed Kevin Bacon and partially consumed parts of his body, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced Latunski to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Stewart, before announcing the sentence, told Latunski that the murder of Bacon was one of “cold calculation.”
“To Mr. Bacon’s family, I know nothing can ease your suffering, and I know the weight of your pain is without measure,” Stewart said. “It’s my hope that perhaps today’s sentence will give you a small amount of comfort in what I know is an enormity of hurt.”
When asked if he had anything to say before sentencing, Latunski simply replied, “No,” the only time he spoke during Thursday’s proceedings.
The sentence handed down Thursday morning brings to a close the murder and mutilation case, which began in December 2019, when Bacon did not show up for a Christmas Eve breakfast with his family. Bacon’s friends and family then reported him missing.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner expressed his condolences to the Bacon family, calling the case “one of the most brutal” he has ever seen, and asked Stewart to sentence Latunski to life in prison.
“I hope people can talk about this when they’re at home,” Koerner said. “It was premeditated, it was calculated, it was cold… Beware of people online. It’s dangerous out there. I try and think of a word for this murder — it’s pure evil.”
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper read a victim’s impact statement from Kevin Bacon’s father, Karl Bacon, who could not attend due to having COVID. He thanked the Michigan State Police, prosecutor’s office, and everyone who has sent their condolences over the course of the last several years.
“In the month preceding his death, he was starting to turn his life around,” Bacon wrote. “He decided to go back to school and make plans for the upcoming holidays… Losing a child is like losing a piece of yourself. After your children are born, you spend years nurturing and teaching them on how to be a good person. With Kevin, we had that taken away from us too early, just when he was about to become the man he was meant to be.”
Karl Bacon wrote a Facebook post after the hearing, stating that Latunski “got what he deserved.”
Defense attorney Mary Chartier said that her client did not measure the consequences for his actions.
“Mr. Bacon was a young man that lost his life,” Chartier said, and added her client is remorseful. “He regrets his actions, and can’t turn back the clock. We are all more than the worst thing we’ve done in our lives.”
Bacon and Latunski met via the Grindr dating app in December 2019, and Bacon returned to Latunski’s Tyrell Road residence, and engaged in BDSM-type sex.
Latunski admitted to investigators that he had slit Bacon’s throat, allegedly at Bacon’s request, and hung his body upside-down by the ankles from a basement rafter, utilizing a pulley-like contraption. He then cut off Bacon’s testicles before frying and consuming them.
Immediately following the discovery of Bacon’s body by Clayton Township and Michigan State Police, the case shocked the community and grabbed national and international headlines.
Latunski told investigators that he planned to use Bacon’s remains to “fertilize his fruit trees” and make jerky.
Two men previously escaped from Latunski’s basement during near-similar sexual encounters. One of the men fled the residence wearing a leather kilt, which the Argus-Press reported approximately one month before Bacon’s death. The other man, New York resident James Carlsen, filed a federal lawsuit against Latunski that sought $1 million in damages, but the case was later thrown out of court.
In a separate civil lawsuit, Paul Latunski, Mark Latunski’s brother, was awarded nearly $1 million after his brother’s Tyrell Road property was put up for auction and purchased by Steven Deehl. Deehl’s son Alex Deehl was living at the property for several months following the auction purchase, and the property was eventually returned to Paul Latunski, who is the conservator for his brother’s estate.
Thursday afternoon, Latunski’s ex-wife Emily Latunski shared a Facebook post, in which she said her ex-husband was not a monster, but was “ravaged” by untreated mental illness.
Latunski could technically still file an appeal, although he would have to be granted permission and have it accepted by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
The Bacon family has not indicated whether they plan to file a civil lawsuit against Mark Latunski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.