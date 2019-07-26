CORUNNA — Doran Duncan, the man accused of killing 84-year-old George Ramos in a traffic crash while fleeing police in May 2018, will take his case to trial after a Thursday hearing in 35th Circuit Court in which attorneys failed to reach a deal on a plea.
Duncan, 28, of Lansing, faces charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, larceny and reckless driving causing death, all of which stem from an incident that ended in a collision with Ramos’ vehicle in Shiawassee County at M-13 and I-69.
Prosecutors previously offered Duncan a plea deal in which the murder charge would be dropped from first to second degree, and the weapons charges would be dismissed.
Duncan, however, rejected the proposed plea at an Oct. 26, 2018, hearing, telling Stewart he “didn’t like the plea deal (he) got offered.”
As part of that deal, offered with the consent of the Ramos family, the murder charge would have been reduced from first to second degree, and the weapons charges would be dismissed.
Sentencing guidelines would have meant Duncan would have served 18 3/4 to 39 years if he had accepted the plea deal.
Without a plea agreement in place, however, Duncan faces the possibility of life in prison if convicted of the felony first-degree murder charge.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan said at the time that offer was the final one the prosecutor’s office would extend.
When asked Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to present the prosecution’s last best offer to resolve the matter, Finnegan maintained her position.
“Your honor, at this point there is no offer,” Finnegan said.
However, several law enforcement sources this week told the Argus-Press that there are serious issues with the way evidence (firearms) was handled and collected in the car Duncan was driving at the time of the crash that killed Ramos, and will be a recurring theme during the upcoming trial.
Allegedly, a “special deputy” with the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, who sources said is not certified for accident investigation, likely contaminated the crime scene by climbing into the vehicle Duncan was driving by reaching over to the passenger side of the car to handle the firearms Duncan allegedly had with him.
Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said it’s possible prosecutors may not be able to tie the firearms to Duncan, because of the problems with the way evidence was collected at the crime scene by the “special deputy.”
The Argus-Press is not disclosing the identity of the “special deputy” in question at this time, but it is highly likely to come out in witness testimony during trial.
At a hearing in 35th Circuit Court April 1, Duncan’s former attorney Christopher Johnson requested $5,160 to cover the costs of hiring Speckin Forensic Laboratories of Lansing to perform independent DNA and blood tests.
Johnson called the tests “central to the issues of this case.”
Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin (now Duncan’s attorney) argued against using funds from his office at the time, which allocated $10,000 for Duncan’s defense, calling the potential expenditure a “fairly substantial” use of the budgeted amount.
Stewart denied the request at that time.
Also during that hearing, Stewart ordered Duncan to have no further contact with the Ramos family after Duncan wrote to Ramos’ widow from the Shiawassee County jail.
The trial date has been delayed numerous times thus far, and Duncan has had several defense attorneys ask to be removed from the case.
Duncan’s trial is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday in 35th Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.