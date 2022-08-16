O-E

Ovid-Elsie School Board President Eric Jones reads a statement at Monday's board meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

ELSIE — The investigation into potential misuse of district fuel by school staff is apparently not over yet, according to school board President Eric Jones and several other reliable sources.

Following the Ovid-Elsie School Board meeting Monday, Jones said the investigation is “following up” on additional information, but declined to offer specifics.

