ELSIE — The investigation into potential misuse of district fuel by school staff is apparently not over yet, according to school board President Eric Jones and several other reliable sources.
Following the Ovid-Elsie School Board meeting Monday, Jones said the investigation is “following up” on additional information, but declined to offer specifics.
Several additional district staff are apparently under investigation by a private firm, according to several reliable sources. The district has again retained Recon Management for that firm to investigate at least two staff members.
Ovid-Elsie Superintendent Ryan Cunningham announced he is retiring Aug. 31. That announcement came on the heels of the original investigation conducted by Recon Management that found Cunningham had been using district fuel in his personal vehicle for years.
After Cunningham announced his retirement, he declined via email to provide comment to the Argus-Press.
Cunningham, who has worked for Ovid-Elsie Schools for 22 years and also coached boys and girls basketball, football and softball, was hired as superintendent in 2010. He followed former Superintendent Wayne Petroelje. Prior to becoming superintendent, Cunningham was principal at Leonard Elementary School.
Recon Management’s investigation found that Cunningham did not knowingly violate any law or district policy. Following the investigation, Cunningham paid the state of Michigan’s Treasury Department all required fees, taxes and interest on the fuel he used. Cunningham has previously said his departure has nothing to do with the fuel controversy or any other issues.
Last week, Ovid-Elsie Athletic Director Jesse Johnson and Director of Operations Craig Coleman said they were leaving for positions in other districts and would not be returning to Ovid-Elsie when school begins.
Jones would not confirm whether the investigation involves Johnson or Coleman, but did say that it did not involve Cunningham.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss “attorney-client” privilege. Before the closed session, Jones read a prepared statement urging the board and constituents to concentrate on the upcoming school year and not the recent fuel controversy. A closed session was not on the public agenda prior to Monday’s meeting, but the board voted to add it at the beginning of the meeting.
“Tonight we sit nine days from the start of school,” Jones said. “I hope that we’re prepared for another year. I feel our collective attention has been focused on (inaudible) matters instead of our most valuable resource — our students. The community, administration and board are struggling to find common ground and trust. Investigations, lawyers, Freedom of Information Act requests and endless emails are draining our time and budget.”
Jones added that the costs of attorneys and investigations have cost the district over $15,000 over the course of the last three months.
“While the school community is entitled to raise questions and concerns about district operations, it’s unfortunate that past practice fact-finding investigation has divided the school community and undermined district unity.”
Jones’ remarks drew considerable applause from the 60-70 in attendance at Monday’s meeting. He did not indicate what steps would come next in the investigation.
