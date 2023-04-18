OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council is asking the State of Michigan to reconsider House Bill 5054, specifically with the addition of a section that would restore funding to communities in the state that have followed the best practices regarding pension funding.
The council unanimously adopted a resolution at Monday’s regular meeting authorizing Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. to sign letters to State Rep. Brian BeGole, R-Antrim Township, and State Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, to ask that funding be included for communities like the City of Owosso that have pensions funded at 60 percent or above, a best practice guideline the state set in 2018.
Singh and BeGole both represent portions of Shiawassee County in the state legislature. Neither could be reached for comment before press time.
HB 5054 was passed by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in December 2022. The bill initially included both $750 million of funding to be divided among Michigan communities with pension systems funded below 60% and $250 million to be divided among communities with pension systems funded at or above 60%. Information provided by the city indicates that the bill with this funding (Section 302) received bipartisan support, but was eventually not included in the state’s 2022 budget.
Owosso’s current pension funded ratio, per its most recent yearly audit, is 97%, well above the 60% threshold the state set for best practices. The identical letters sent to BeGole and Singh note the hardships for communities like Owosso that meet the state’s guidelines for pension funding, and thus do not receive any funding per HB 5054.
“The Legislation created an equitable division of revenue, with three‐quarters going to local units with pensions the House considered to be substantially underfunded and one‐quarter going to those who had taken often difficult steps to improve their funded ratio. These steps included delaying or eliminating projects that were vitally important to our taxpayers in order to contribute significant dollars beyond annual required contributions, keeping our pensions viable and our communities solvent.
“Despite those efforts, our pension expenses are set to skyrocket due to 2022 market losses and a volatile and unpredictable 2023 market. In short, we have the same financial issues facing those communities eligible for the $750 million in relief allocated in the 2022 State budget,” the letters read.
City Manager Nathan Henne noted steps the city has taken over the years to ensure the best pension funding for its employees, including switching from a city pension plan to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan (MERS), laying off five employees in 2012 and never refilling the positions, negotiating a hybrid retirement plan for new hires in police and fire and paying $1 million more than the city’s annual required contribution in the last two years.
“As you know Owosso’s dedication in funding its pensions has always been an effort that has been carried on by you as a council and previous councils going back decades. That’s unusual to have that amount of dedication to fund pensions for current active employees that are still eligible and our employees who are retired to protect their pension level,” he said. “It’s a lot of effort and a lot of political angst to make those decisions. And what you have to show for that is a very well-funded pension system.”
Henne said a group of about six city managers, including from Rogers City, Tawas and Port Huron, from cities that meet the state’s guidelines have been in contact with each other, attempting to brainstorm solutions to urge the state to reconsider Section 302 of HB 5054. Henne said the city passing similar resolutions for matters outside its jurisdiction are rare.
“Other cities are not well-funded, but they are being helped by the state government through funding from the federal government to boost them up. That naturally made cities that have been making sacrifices left in the dust. We’re kind of ticked off about it, and the next step would be to lobby our state senator and state representative to restore that funding,” he said. “It’s unusual for the (City of Owosso) to pass resolutions like this, but as we discussed (Mayor Teich), this could have an effect on our financial position. While this is a lobbying effort, it’s a very important one.”
The motion to approve the resolution was made by Councilperson Emily Olson, who was appreciative of Owosso’s efforts to fund pensions.
“I’ve been really proud of the city for doing the right thing. I feel like it speaks to the value that we hold for our city employees. I personally think, if we get it, great, if we don’t, I’m so more encouraged about the fact that we’re at 97%. I think that’s a real ‘pat yourself on the back moment,’” she said.
“Everything the way that it was originally written to me was totally correct,” he said. “Talking about life not being fair, and not being happy, I get it totally. It’s not right, and it shouldn’t have happened. It was a good, fair bill the way it was written.”
