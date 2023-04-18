Owosso City Council

Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. speaks during Monday's Owosso City Council regular meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council is asking the State of Michigan to reconsider House Bill 5054, specifically with the addition of a section that would restore funding to communities in the state that have followed the best practices regarding pension funding.

The council unanimously adopted a resolution at Monday’s regular meeting authorizing Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr. to sign letters to State Rep. Brian BeGole, R-Antrim Township, and State Sen. Sam Singh, D-East Lansing, to ask that funding be included for communities like the City of Owosso that have pensions funded at 60 percent or above, a best practice guideline the state set in 2018.

