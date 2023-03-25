OWOSSO — An Ingham County veterinary clinic sent letters to at least 10 people who posted negative comments about them on a Perry-centric Facebook page, informing them that they and their pets will no longer be welcome at their facility.
Earlier this month, Kimberley McIntosh, of Owosso, took her dog, Roxanne, to the Greater Lansing Veterinary Center (GLVC) in Williamston after the animal developed a fever, had trouble keeping down food, and a swollen throat.
She was immediately put off by the manner of the staff, which she describes as “very cold and uncaring.” Nevertheless, McIntosh consented to a series of tests to determine Roxanne’s condition.
McIntosh says that GLVC claimed that Roxanne had high liver enzyme and cholesterol levels, before giving McIntosh some antibiotics and sending her home with some choice comments about Roxanne’s condition, calling the dog overweight and drawing attention to her jowls.
The next day, Roxanne was still not eating normally, and McIntosh took her to Pinecrest Animal Hospital in Caledonia Twp., where staff immediately examined the dog’s throat and diagnosed a salivary gland infection.
McIntosh about having spent $800 at GLVC for a possible mis-diagnosis, and decided, as many do, to vent her frustration on Facebook, writing a post about her experience on the “Perry Michigan Community Page.”
Her frustrations garnered minor virality, receiving over 100 comments. Many of these were in solidarity with McIntosh and critical of GLVC.
At some point, McIntosh’s post came to the attention of the vet center, which apparently sent out physical letters in response, informing those who posted negatively that they would not be welcome back.
“Greater Lansing Veterinary Center prides themselves on best practices,” one of these letters, provided by McIntosh and signed by GLVC office manager Heather Damerow, reads, “And from your social media comments you posted on (the) Perry Michigan Community Page, it will not be tolerated by our facility. Therefore, you will need to seek emergency treatment elsewhere going forward for any pet… While we appreciate you coming here, we do not tolerate rude, (sic) lude or disparaging comments to any of our employees.”
An attempt to reach Damerow by phone was unsuccessful, and an email to GLVC seeking comment was not returned.
“I didn’t say anything rude or lewd,” McIntosh said Friday. She added that in her post, she had stated that she had no plans to take her animals to GLVC again in any event.
With many years of customer service experience, McIntosh believes the situation could and should have been handled differently. “I sat back and thought about it a lot before I put it out there. To me, there’s a much better way of handling things, rather than the way they did.”
Following McIntosh’s post, she followed up with another post that included a photo of the letter she received, which was dated March 3. At least 10 other people said they had received identical letters, and all were to those who posted negative comments on the original post.
GLVC appears to have a history of responding passive-aggressively to criticism. The center averages 3.4 stars (out of 5) on 260 Google reviews, with a number of 1-star reviews being responded to with a message informing the reviewer that the GLVC has “made notes in their records that they will not be back to our facility.”
According to its website, GLVC bills itself as a 24-hour a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year pet emergency service.
The situation has even spawned a brand-new Facebook group, the Greater Lansing Vet Center Discussion Group, which was created Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.