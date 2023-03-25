Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Clearing later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Clearing later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.