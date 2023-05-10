Matt McKone

Matt McKone is seen in this courtesy photo. McKone announced he is seeking the 66th District Court judgeship in the 2024 election.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — Owosso-based attorney Matt McKone has announced his candidacy to run for 66th District Court Judge in next year’s election to replace outgoing Judge Ward Clarkson, who is precluded from seeking another term due to age limits, which state that judges “must be less than 70 years of age at the time of election, or appointment.”

In an interview Tuesday afternoon, McKone, 46, said he is excited for the opportunity to serve Shiawassee County as district court judge if he is successful in gaining office.

