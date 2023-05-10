CORUNNA — Owosso-based attorney Matt McKone has announced his candidacy to run for 66th District Court Judge in next year’s election to replace outgoing Judge Ward Clarkson, who is precluded from seeking another term due to age limits, which state that judges “must be less than 70 years of age at the time of election, or appointment.”
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, McKone, 46, said he is excited for the opportunity to serve Shiawassee County as district court judge if he is successful in gaining office.
Ascending to the bench has been a goal of for some time, and he feels that his familiarity with both the law and the Shiawassee County area makes him a strong candidate.
“People can count on me being who they know,” McKone said. “I’ve practiced in this community for 21 years. My personality has not changed, and I don’t intend for it to change at the next level either… This has been my dream and my goal. And I think it’s attainable.”
McKone is originally from Flushing, where he attended high school and graduated in 1994. He then attended James Madison College at Michigan State University for his undergraduate degree. Then McKone studied for his juris doctorae at MSU’s law school, then known as Detroit College of Law, graduating in 2001.
He passed the Michigan Bar exam and began working in private practice in November 2001 at his father’s firm in Flushing. He and his father started the McKone Law Firm in 2013 and McKone has been working there since.
“I’m a Shiawassee County guy,” McKone said. “I live in Owosso, and I’ve been here since 2001.” He now focuses exclusively on work in Shiawassee County.
McKone’s legal practice conducts all manner of business, including civil and family court issues, but a good percentage of his work has been criminal defense. In Shiawassee County, McKone has earned a reputation as a zealous advocate for his clients.
If elected next year, McKone said that the successful treatment courts currently overseen by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart offer a perfect blueprint for diversionary programs in the criminal justice system.
Stewart said this morning he endorses McKone and believes he would be a worthy successor to Clarkson if elected next year.
“When the Honorable Ward L. Clarkson retires at the end of next year, the 66th District Court will be without its leader for the first time in decades,” Stewart said. “Attorney Matthew S. McKone has the knowledge, skill, and experience to ensure a seamless transition. Attorney McKone will continue the tradition of dedicated public service so proudly demonstrated by Judge Clarkson. I unreservedly endorse and support Attorney McKone for District Judge.”
McKone has worked closely with the specialty courts since their inception, and noted that Drug Court — of which he is a founding member — boasts a zero percent recidivism rate, and no graduate has ever been charged with a drug-related crime.
“I have been on the planning team and continue to represent Drug Court,” McKone said. “You can see tangible results. I tell participants, ‘It’s my favorite day of the week.’ It’s a success story. It’s real life. We’ve had some spectacular successes.”
If McKone is elected, he plans to implement similar programs in district court. “Let’s get them healed, let’s get them the tools they need to succeed and become productive members of our society.”
McKone said that he respects Clarkson greatly, having practiced before the judge for years, and informed him of the desire to seek his seat before he announced he would be running.
“He’s been a fantastic judge, and I wanted to let him know,” McKone said. He added he doesn’t foresee any drastic changes, but is open to any ideas that will help the district court improve functionality to adapt to any eventuality, similar to the way circuit court began live-streaming proceedings after COVID delayed proceedings for months.
As of now, McKone has not hired a campaign manager, but has had discussions with several individuals to ensure he is well-versed in campaign laws and fundraising.
While McKone’s private practice focuses primarily on defense, one of his most memorable cases gave him experience on the other side of the criminal justice equation, when he was appointed as a special prosecutor on a double murder at the Caledonia Twp. Walmart in 2017.
McKone prosecuted the case to completion, securing first-degree murder convictions.
“It was a cumbersome case that had a lot of publicity,” McKone said. “I feel there was a lot of pressure but I’m really proud of that one.”
McKone is married to wife Casey, and the couple have two daughters, Cassidy and Allie, and son Brennan.
Clarkson’s term ends Dec. 31, 2024. His replacement will be sworn in the next day. No other candidates have announced plans to run for the seat.
Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin announced last week he is running to challenge current Probate Judge Thomas Dignan for that position.
Dignan has indicated he is seeking another term. District and Probate Court Judges serve 6-year terms.
In Michigan, judgeship races are non-partisan.
