Doug Chapman

Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman was presented with the Liberty Bell Award Monday, presented by the Shiawassee County Bar Association. The award is given every Law Day (May 1), recognizing "outstanding service provided by a non-lawyer citizen who has given his or her time and energy to strengthen the effectiveness of the American system of freedom under law, in keeping with the spirit of our Constitution." Chapman was nominated for the award by Prosecutor Scott Koerner.

