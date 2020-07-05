OWOSSO TWP. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy this week announced it has awarded a $168,666 grant to the township to fund the connection of public water service to a privately owned multiple unit rental property, Stoney Creek Village Apartments.
Township officials did not say when the work on the water line would take place.
According to a press release, the EGLE grant will fund work related to water main extension, new service connections, meter placement and well abandonment.
“The project will improve the quality of Stoney Creek Village Apartments’ drinking water by addressing existing sodium, chlorides, and hardness, as well as improve reliability by connecting to a municipal system,” the state’s press release said.
The $210,833 project includes the $168,666 grant from EGLE and a 20 percent local match from the township and the apartment complex owner.
“The township did look at the future needs (of the area) and this will extend water lines down M-52 northward, opening up new areas and servicing a residential community giving them safer municipal water,” township attorney Lynn Bowne said via email.
Owosso Township purchases muncipal water from the city of Owosso.
Owosso Public Utilities Director Glenn Chinavare, who is assisting the township, said the extension includes a 12-inch main, to which other customers will have the option of connecting.
The grant project had been projected to be twice as big at $452,000, however a mobile home park south of Owosso on M-52 declined to commit to the grant project so it was scaled back.
Stoney Creek Village, 1694 N. M-52, is operated by Red Oak Management Company, which runs senior (62 and older) and disabled apartment complexes in 34 Michigan communities, including Elsie Meadows in Elsie. Red Oak is based in Cedar Springs.
