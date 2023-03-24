Reading rewards

Fourth grader Lexus Heining (on bike) was the winner of a bike giveaway at Bryant Elementary School in Owosso on Thursday. The giveaway is an annual program put on by the Kiwanis Club Owosso and House of Wheels in Owosso.

 Courtesy Photo

SHIAWASSEE AREA — March is Reading Month, and thanks to the Owosso Kiwanis Club and House of Wheels in Owosso, young pupils in Owosso Public Schools and Corunna Public Schools are learning that reading reaps big rewards — two-wheeled awards.

The Owosso Kiwanis Club and House of Wheels partnered for a House of Wheels bicycle (including free assembly) with five elementary schools combined in the OPS and CPS districts, with one student in OPS’ Bryant, Emerson and Central Elementary Schools, and one student in CPS’ Nellie Reed and Elsa Meyer Elementary Schools receiving free bicycles.

