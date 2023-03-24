SHIAWASSEE AREA — March is Reading Month, and thanks to the Owosso Kiwanis Club and House of Wheels in Owosso, young pupils in Owosso Public Schools and Corunna Public Schools are learning that reading reaps big rewards — two-wheeled awards.
The Owosso Kiwanis Club and House of Wheels partnered for a House of Wheels bicycle (including free assembly) with five elementary schools combined in the OPS and CPS districts, with one student in OPS’ Bryant, Emerson and Central Elementary Schools, and one student in CPS’ Nellie Reed and Elsa Meyer Elementary Schools receiving free bicycles.
While each school had their own rules, the general giveaway went something like this: Students who embraced March is Reading Month had the opportunity to win the grand prize, and the more a student read, the more likely the student was to be randomly chosen to win a bicycle.
At Nellie Reed Elementary School in Corunna, Principal Jamie Johnston said students completed weekly book logs during March and received one slip in the drawing for each week they completed their log.
Kindergartener Hayden Menning won a bicycle from Nellie Reed.
“This is an amazing program. It’s a very cool incentive for kids to read and see people helping in the community,” Johnston said. “Reading is one of the foundational pieces of both learning the enjoyment and the skill. We put a tremendous amount of emphasis on reading at this level and make it enjoyable for lifelong learning.”
Rick Morris, who owns House of Wheels with his wife, said he always enjoys seeing kids stop in to pick up their bikes. He said one student already stopped in, and since she already had a bike, picked one out for a family member.
Morris estimated the giveway, an annual event, is about 10 years old, with this year’s being the first since 2019.
“The kids are excited because they try to read as many books or pages as they can to get their names in (the drawing) as many times as they can. We receive a lot of happiness out of kids coming down and picking up a bike,” he said.
Owosso Kiwanis Club had several members on hand at the schools to coordinate the event, including Carla Barber, chair of the March is Reading Month Bike Committee, and Cheryll Warren, a committee member.
Barber and Warren, both with experience tutoring students in reading, emphasized the importance of introducing children to reading at a young age, starting with parents reading to their children even pre-dating formal schooling.
“Reading to children from infancy to kindergarten is very foundational,” Barber said. “It really helps children to be able to gain an appreciation for reading books. Often times, children are reading independently after first grade. It’s essential for communication at all ages.”
Warren said research shows parents can help their children learn language skills by continuing to read to them throughout their whole schooling.
Other bicycle winners include fourth grader Lexus Heining at Bryant Elementary, second grader Kinsley Kaza at Central Elementary and third grader Ethen Cramton at Elsa Meyer Elementary.
