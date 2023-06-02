OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court to breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s Corunna apartment and attempting to rape her, and now faces a lengthy prison term.

Tyler Phillips, 18, admitted to the February 2022 attempted sexual assault, telling Judge Matthew Stewart he pushed past the victim when she answered the door of her Meadow View apartment and pushed her down. Phillips said the attempted assault was not successful and he then fled the apartment before being apprehended by police. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.

