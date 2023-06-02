OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday morning in 35th Circuit Court to breaking into a 77-year-old woman’s Corunna apartment and attempting to rape her, and now faces a lengthy prison term.
Tyler Phillips, 18, admitted to the February 2022 attempted sexual assault, telling Judge Matthew Stewart he pushed past the victim when she answered the door of her Meadow View apartment and pushed her down. Phillips said the attempted assault was not successful and he then fled the apartment before being apprehended by police. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Phillips was 17 at the time of the incident, and the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office later charged him as an adult.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of first-degree home invasion was dismissed.
Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally indicated sentencing guidelines were estimated by his office at a minimum end of 51 to 85 months.
However, the court is not required to stay within that range. If Phillips had taken the case to trial and lost, he could have potentially received a sentence of life in prison.
Phillips will also be required to pay court costs and fines, will be required to register as a sex offender for life, must be tested for sexually transmitted infections and submit a DNA sample.
Though the incident occurred in February 2022, he was not charged until February of this year.
Court records do not indicate the reason for the delay.
Court records indicate Phillips was arraigned Feb. 16 in 66th District Court, where he pleaded not guilty. The Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was then appointed as legal counsel. His case was bound over to circuit court in March.
No bond amount is listed in court records, and Phillips attended Thursday’s hearing virtually from the Shiawassee County Jail. At the close of the hearing, Stewart ordered Phillips remanded to the jail until sentencing, which is slated for 8:30 a.m. July 7.
Phillips has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
