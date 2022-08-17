OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s Wellness Center has been open to the public since May, but it officially launched Tuesday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Memorial’s 115,000 square foot state-of-the-art Neurology, Orthopedic and Wellness (NOW) Building combines the hospital’s Center for Orthopedics, Podiatry and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Institute for Neuroscience, Clinical Research and Outpatient Lab; and Wellness Center into one location.
“We’ve all experienced the frustration and anxiety of what seems like a never-ending series of appointments to get a diagnosis and treatment plan,” Dr. Margaret Frey, chair of neurology for Memorial Healthcare and medical director of the Institute for Neuroscience, said in a press release around the time of the facility’s May opening. “Our new model of care eliminates those hurdles by bringing our full team of neurology specialists, testing capabilities and a pharmacy on-site to give patients everything they need in one appointment.”
Frey pondered the question of what the NOW Center meant to her in a speech during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, referencing a patient she had recently seen who “showed significant improvements” while battling a disease.
“It is far beyond neurology, orthopedics and therapy; it is giving back to the community that allows them to care for themselves. This building was not built for us; it was build for them, the community, to give that gift back.
“In return, it allows us to build our reputation, to help build who we are and what we do, to take our business model into the future. I’m privileged and happy to be here at this opening of the NOW Center and I’m grateful to the administration at the hospital for all the hard work it took to create this day,” she said.
The Argus-Press previously reported that the Wellness Center is open to the public, not solely for patients of Memorial, and offers amenities such as an indoor track; a lap pool that will be used for group fitness and swimming lessons; a sauna; men’s and women’s steam rooms; and private shower suites.
Group classes for Pilates, yoga, spin and high-intensity interval training are also available, as well as personal training and one-on-one nutrition counseling.
The Argus-Press also previously reported that center will offer massage therapy, a personalized exercise prescription appointment with an exercise physiologist, a wide array of fitness equipment and group fitness classes from certified professionals.
A spokesperson said that the Wellness Center has approximately 700 members, after selling close to 400 pre-sale memberships, per previous Argus-Press reporting.
The NOW building offers five different types of memberships: individual, couples, dependent, senior and senior couples.
