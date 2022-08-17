Wellness Center

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the NOW Building at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso took place Tuesday afternoon.

 Memorial Healthcare Courtesy Photo/Chris Austin

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare’s Wellness Center has been open to the public since May, but it officially launched Tuesday evening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Memorial’s 115,000 square foot state-of-the-art Neurology, Orthopedic and Wellness (NOW) Building combines the hospital’s Center for Orthopedics, Podiatry and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Institute for Neuroscience, Clinical Research and Outpatient Lab; and Wellness Center into one location.

