BYRON — It’s scary finding out you’re pregnant at age 17, with a year of high school still ahead of you.
But Paige Halstead didn’t let it hold back her education. Formerly a student at Byron High School, she signed up for Lighthouse Connections Academy, an online school based in Oxford. In June, she graduated at the very top of her class.
As the valedictorian, Halstead, now 18, received a special necklace and delivered a speech at the commencement ceremony, held at the Troy Community Center. Her whole family came, including her smiling baby daughter, Alivia, and Jared McGinnis, Alivia’s father and Halstead’s boyfriend.
Along with thanking her family members, fellow students and teachers (one in particular), Halstead briefly described the rough road that had brought her to this moment.
“What you want, it’s possible,” she told the assembled crowd. “You just have to believe it.”
It wasn’t easy for even Halstead to believe things would work out in the beginning, right after discovering in May 2018 that she was going to have a baby. There was never a question about her going forward with the pregnancy, since she and her boyfriend are opposed to abortion.
Halstead was a good student at Byron High School, andhad always planned to become a labor and delivery nurse. But one family member expressed concern that her dream would never come true now, that instead her life was over.
“I was feeling everything,” Halstead said. “It was cool to think you’re having a baby, but I was scared to tell my dad. There were a lot of challenges I had to figure out. For one thing, I didn’t have a driver’s license. But I knew I was smart. I had to listen to myself and do what I knew I could do.”
Focusing on her goal of staying in school, no matter what, Halstead performed some research online. That’s how she learned about Lighthouse Connections Academy, a tuition-free K-12 online public school option available for students throughout Michigan.
She enrolled last fall f0r her senior year, enjoying the program more than she’d expected to.
“I loved my teachers. I could tell they actually cared about each student. I really appreciate what they did for me,” Halstead said. “I had live lessons with just the teacher and me, so we could talk to each other.
“And I did projects with other students online — it was kind of neat to be able to meet them in person at graduation,” she continued. “The school makes you so connected with the teachers and students, I think almost anybody could do it.”
If the first semester was a relative breeze for Halstead academically, her second and final semester, which started in January, presented a couple of hurdles. The first one was joyous: Alivia was born at Memorial Hospital on Jan. 15.
Her father and McGinnis helped with child care in the evenings, after work. Halstead also enjoyed support from her aunts and grandmother. But she shouldered most of Alivia’s care by herself.
“I took motherhood serious, because this is my daughter,” she said. “I did school work when Alivia napped or slept. It was pretty hard.”
The other challenge was her math class, statistics. The first semester was easy, but the second was a killer.
“I was intimidated by how hard it was,” she asid. “I knew if I couldn’t make this class, I wouldn’t graduate.”
Her math teacher, Michelle Mitchell, came to the rescue, helping Halstead at every stage.
“I had the pleasure of working with Paige in my statistics class this past year, and she always proved herself to be a dedicated student,” Mitchell said. “Despite all obstacles, as a new young mother, she never gave up on her studies and was always willing to reach out to me for help, if needed.”
Still, the teen’s worries persisted. Near the end of the school year, as she worked on a math project, she expressed her concerns to Mitchell.
The teacher revealed that not only was Halstead doing well in the math class, but the teen also had been named valedictorian of her class.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Halstead said. “I was ecstatic. I just wanted to graduate — being valedictorian wasn’t in my head. It gave me a proud feeling, what I did.”
Her father was very proud of her, she said. Her grandmother, who had been valedictorian of her own high school class years before, excitedly told everyone about Halstead.
“Jared was really proud of me, too,” she said. “He knew how hard I was working.”
Mitchell was also pleased by Halstead’s achievements.
“Her attention to detail and thorough explanations in her work showed how bright of a student she really is,” Mitchell said. “Paige is the epitome of someone who really loves to learn and grow, and that’s what I appreciate the most about her. A student who cares about her education!”
Halstead continues to live with her father in Byron while McGinnis, a head maintenance worker, lives with his parents in Morrice. But the couple are “always together,” she said.
Halstead is saving up for a car and working as a hospitality aide at Medilodge of Howell, where she will soon take a course to become a certified nursing assistant.
She also plans to go to college, either Baker College or Lansing Community College.
She has not given up her dream of becoming a registered nurse.
“I still love the idea of what happens when a woman has a baby,” Halstead said. “I think a woman’s body is cool.”
Mitchell said: “I can’t wait to see what (her) future holds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.