CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to second-degree criminal sexual conduct (accomplice), for encouraging her then-boyfriend to inappropriately touch a 15-year old girl.
Samantha Fall, pleaded to a single count of CSC (second degree), which was reduced from a first-degree charge. Three separate counts of CSC were dismissed as part of a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office. Pursuant to the plea, Fall will face sentencing guidelines of approximately 10 to 19 months in prison.
Fall must also register as a sex offender and provide truthful testimony at her former boyfriend Caleb Kimsel’s trial for identical charges, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 31. Fall’s sentencing was set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
She admitted at Thursday’s hearing that she and Kimsel were at their residence in September 2021, where a family member was holding a sleepover, and she encouraged Kimsel to allegedly touch the 15-year-old inappropriately.
“I was trying to get Caleb out of the bedroom, he touched this girl… Caleb came up after he had been drinking,” Fall said.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Fall’s plea before revoking bond.
Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck noted that Fall had recently given birth, and had already testified against Kimsel and asked Stewart to leave Fall’s bond in place. However, Stewart answered that any conviction for CSC requires bond revocation.
“I will not,” Stewart said. “She will be remanded. I’m sorry if that child suffers as a result, but she made her choice. Don’t blame me for making mine. She must be remanded.”
Kimsel is also facing a felonious assault charge, in which Fall was the victim. According to online court records, Kimsel has several civil infractions, but no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. Fall has no prior criminal history.
