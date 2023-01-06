CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to second-degree criminal sexual conduct (accomplice), for encouraging her then-boyfriend to inappropriately touch a 15-year old girl.

Samantha Fall, pleaded to a single count of CSC (second degree), which was reduced from a first-degree charge. Three separate counts of CSC were dismissed as part of a plea deal with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office. Pursuant to the plea, Fall will face sentencing guidelines of approximately 10 to 19 months in prison.

