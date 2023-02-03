CORUNNA — A Mt. Morris man pleaded guilty in 35th Circuit Court Thursday to using a fraudulent name to obtain a vehicle from Young’s Chevrolet Cadillac, then leading police on a short chase when he attempted to return the vehicle several weeks later.
Emmanuel Phifer told Judge Matthew Stewart that he used a false name and put $3,000 down to obtain financing for a vehicle on Oct. 10, 2022.
“I went to Young’s and forged a promissory not to obtain the car,” Phifer said. “So I basically just cheated them to get a car.”
Phifer was contacted by Young’s two weeks later, as the dealership had apparently caught on to the forgery. They told him they would not press charges if he returned the vehicle.
“I (ran) the car back, and have given them like $3K with the car down,” Phifer said.
However, when Phifer returned the vehicle to Young’s, he was met by several Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles. “The police swarmed,” Phifer said.
Phifer then “panicked,” and led police on a short chase of “probably about a minute or so,” according to Phifer, and he surrendered after pulling into a gas station.
“They kept the $3,000,” Phifer told Stewart.
“There had to have been some miles put on the car, some wear and tear,” Stewart said. “Maybe that’s a wash.”
“I just chalk it up as a loss,” Phifer answered.
As part of the plea deal with prosecutors, felony counts of forgery and fleeing/eluding police were reduced to attempt charges. Phifer’s driver’s license will also be suspended for one year, and he must give a DNA sample.
Stewart accepted Phifer’s guilty pleas and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. March 17. Phifer previously posted bond separately for both charges. Stewart ordered bond to be continued until sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.