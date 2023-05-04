OAKLAND COUNTY — The case of an Owosso man accused of trying to meet up with a nonexistent teenage girl for sex has been adjourned until next month, according to Oakland County court records.
John Dingens was among three men arrested by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office during a police sting operation in July 2022. The trio were unaware the underage girl they were arranging to meet were undercover law enforcement.
Dingens immediately posted a $5,000 bond after his arrest and has been free since that time.
His case has been adjourned numerous times after it was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court. The next hearing in the case will be June 1, according to court records, for additional time for investigation and discovery.
Dingens has hired defense attorney Shannon Smith, of Bloomfield Hills, Smith confirmed Wednesday afternoon. She declined to comment on a pending criminal case.
She formerly represented Dr. Larry Nassar, the ex-Michigan State University doctor that was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting young women and girls, and is currently serving a de-facto sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Dingens has no prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee or Oakland counties.
