A quiet place

OVID — Robert Patterson, a resident at Ovid Healthcare Center, has given fellow residents, families and staff a lovely setting for achieving tranquility and peace of mind.
Starting in May, the 47-year-old redid a fenced-in flower garden behind the facility that had fallen into serious disrepair. He fixed the waterfall, filled the pond with fish, planted plants and flowers and made many other improvements.
Patterson has spent hundreds of hours and about $700 of his own money to bring back to life what has been named Tranquility Garden.
“The residents and families are in awe, and come out here to sit,” Tammy Fisher, activities director at Ovid Healthcare Center, said Wednesday. “No one can believe everything he’s done, and done all on his own time. He’s out here all day long.”
Patterson finished up Tranquility Garden, and a smaller garden area in the back yard of the facility, a couple of weeks ago.
Even though he has since shifted to maintenance mode, it’s not unusual to see Patterson outside working on Tranquility Garden, and smaller garden areas in the back yard, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
“I came here in January, and when spring came I noticed that the garden was all run down,” Patterson said. “I thought about fixing it up when I heard a rumor they were going to take it all out. So I started putting time and money into it — and now, they wouldn’t even think about taking it out.
“To see it being used is kind of nice.”
Patterson, in the beginning, had his work cut out for him. The waterfall was broken, the landscape rocks were buried under dirt and weeds were growing wild.
“I started with the rocks, unburying them one at a time,” Patterson said. “I’ve got experience with rebuilding cars, trucks and motorcycles, so fixing the waterfall was easy, like fixing a starter on a truck.”
He continued: “There’s a greenhouse two doors down. I’d go down there, and buy any plants or flowers I liked and thought would look nice in here. I had a design for the garden in my head.”
Ever since he survived a bad car crash a while back, Patterson said, he has come down with a host of physical maladies, including diabetes, heart disease and Factor V Leiden, which causes abnormal blood clots.
“Before I came here, I had 27 blood clots, three heart attacks and was in three diabetic comas,” Patterson said. “I’ve spent 13 months over the last two years in the hospital. It’s overwhelming. I couldn’t do it on my own.”
He was living with his mother, Linda Searles of DeWitt, who works as a nurse. She worried she’d come home and find her son in trouble. The pair decided it was best for Patterson to move into Ovid Healthcare Center. Searles visits often.
“My health has been better since I’ve been in here,” Patterson said. “I don’t know if I’d still be here if it wasn’t for this place.”
Renovating the garden has helped his health, too, he believes.
“It keeps me active,” Patterson said. “I don’t get as many blood clots as I do when I’m just sitting.”
All of the plants and flowers in the garden were planted by Patterson except for a group of wild lilies that were there before. He’s put in roses, hydrangeas, moonflower (white morning glory) vines, salvia divinorum, Dusty Miller and other types of flowers.
Most of the plantings are perennials, Patterson said, meaning they’ll come back next year on their own. That should make the job a little easier next year. He said he plans to keep Tranquility Garden in great shape for as long as he’s able to.
“What surprises me the most is what it looks like now, compared to what it used to look like,” Ovid Healthcare activities aide Angela Hill said.
“A lot of people say it looks beautiful,” Patterson said “They’re all good comments.”
Tranquility Garden can inspire calm and serenity in those who spend time on the wooden benches just outside the garden fence.
For Patterson, sitting by the garden inspires pride.
“When I sit here, I feel like I accomplished something,” he said. “It gives me a little bit of quality of life, which is something I haven’t had in a long time.”
