OWOSSO —Shiawassee County’s economy saw numerous changes in 2019 from new businesses, expansions, and closures — but according to most indicators, the county is in good shape.
“I’ve been doing my job since 2002, so 17-plus years, and I will tell you this is the strongest economy I have seen in Shiawassee County in my career, without a doubt,” said Justin Horvath, president and CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership.
Horvath said he uses several measurements to reach that conclusion.
“First and foremost our employment market is very strong. We have a lot of jobs that have been created but also a lot of jobs that are currently open as well,” Horvath said. “The number one metric of a strong economy is business confidence. Why? Because businesses are the ones that create jobs, businesses are the ones that invest capital and spend money in the community. So if businesses feel good they want to invest. Quite honestly right now and for the last several years businesses feel very positive about investing — their confidence level is very high.”
Grant Money Flows
One common theme in a lot of the new development in Shiawassee County — federal and state grants.
In November, the Board of Commissioners approved a $100,000 grant application for site readiness and planning for a site associated with “Project Tim.”
The proposed $5- to $7-billion steel mill would employ up to 800 people on a roughly 2,000-acre parcel of land northeast of Durand, near the New Lothrop Road/Lansing Road intersection in Vernon Township.
There hasn’t been much activity with the project, Horvath said, but the developers are still working out the financing.
“We’re waiting like pelicans to see what they’re going to do, this would obviously be a big game-changer for the area,” Horvath said.
Officials and developers of “Project Tim” have been tight-lipped about the plans for the project and its timeline.
Ohio-based New Steel International has said previously that it is seeking a federal loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.
Potential customers for the steel produced have been portrayed as U.S. automakers.
In Corunna, the city is hoping to spur development with an estimated $600,000 project to resurface a 1,700-foot portion of Parmenter Road to bring the road up to major street standards.
The project will be funded through a $375,000 Small Urban Grant from the state, in conjunction with money from the city’s major street fund and city improvement fund.
The improvement will reach the northern end of an undeveloped industrial park on the west side of Parmenter Road.
Over the course of the last decade, the city has invested more than $1 million into the site, adding water access, sewer lines and electricity.
That work recently attracted the attention of the state, as the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership was awarded a $75,000 site readiness grant for the Parmenter Road site on Aug. 20, courtesy of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
In Owosso, the prospect of grant funding finally allowed the deteriorating Matthews Building on Main Street to sell, but the project has stalled for the same reason.
The building recently sold to Nemer Haddad, owner of NX Meds LLC, one of the four winners of the medical marijuana provisioning center lottery conducted by the city June 13.
Haddad planned to locate a provisioning center inside the building, but encountered a major obstacle. The financing package the previous owner had worked out with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to assist in redeveloping the building can’t move forward if a marijuana-related business is involved.
In October, Haddad struck a deal with the city, promising to either rehabilitate or demolish the building.
In return, the city will allow him to relocate his medical marijuana provisioning center to a different building, within local zoning regulations.
Haddad said he still wants to try to develop building using the original plan and finance package set up by the previous owner Randy Woodward to turn it into a restaurant/ brewpub with apartments and retail space.
Grants also allowed three downtown businesses in Owosso — Century 21, 114 N. Washington St., Edward Jones, 115 N. Washington St., and Hit and Pitch, 114 W. Main St. — to upgrade their facades, thanks to Community Development Block Grants from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The CDBG funding is awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“These grants are helpful because they make projects like this financially feasible for business owners and since they are federal grants, they put no direct pressure on the local taxpayer. Without the program, these properties might never see substantial improvement. From a property owner’s perspective, they are still putting, as substantial skin in the game but have some help through the program, so that it makes good business sense to make improvements,” Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said.
In Vernon, Great Lakes Fusion is moving forward with a planned expansion with help from development grants.
The company plans to manufacture a new hard fusion-welded product at the new facility and the project is expected to generate a capital investment of $2.65 million and create 40 jobs. That move has resulted in a performance-based grant of $250,000 from the Michigan Strategic Fund’s Michigan Business Development Program by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
In addition, a Brownfield plan to clean up property located at the Great Lakes Family of Companies site on M-71 has been approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project will redevelop land that is currently strewn with large concrete culverts left behind by the property’s previous owner.
After the cleanup is completed, the company hopes to construct buildings on the land for its own growing group of businesses or attract outside companies to build manufacturing facilities.
Marijuana
One of the biggest business stories of 2019 was the legalization of recreational marijuana and the continued medical marijuana business expansion.
With the legalization of medical marijuana in 2008 and recreational in 2018, every local municipality was forced to decide whether or not they would permit these types of businesses to operate within their boundaries. Municipalities had to opt-in or opt-out to allow these businesses by December. Here is a look at where the recreational and medical marijuana industries stand in the area at the end of the year.
Owosso, Chesaning and Laingsburg are the only communities that have opted to allow recreational marijuana businesses. Owosso and Laingsburg both have ordinances in place allowing the establishment of medical businesses, while the village of Chesaning has opted to allow both medical and recreational facilities.
In 2017, the Chesaning Village Council opted into the state medical marijuana facilities act.
So far the village has granted about 32 licenses for various forms of marijuana businesses, according to Village Administrator Troy Feltman, including medical marijuana dispensaries, grower/processor facilities, testing facilities, and secure transport businesses. An additional nine license applications are currently in the works, Feltman said.
The only limitation under the village’s current medical facilities ordinance caps the number of provisioning centers, i.e. storefronts, at two. The River Provisioning and ReLeaf Provisioning Center hold those slots, Feltman said, though the ordinance could be amended to allow additional storefronts in the future.
In May, the village council voted to establish an ordinance permitting recreational facilities with the same caveat as the medical ordinance, capping the number of provisioning centers at two.
In 2018, the Owosso City Council voted to allow medical marijuana facilities, including an unlimited number of growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporter licenses to set up shop within the city limits — none are in place yet. The facilities must be located in industrial-zoned areas, according to Henne.
No more than four medical marijuana provisioning centers are currently allowed in Owosso, Henne continued. They can be located in any B-1 through B-4 commercial districts and industrial zoned areas, but must be at least 100 feet from houses and 200 feet from schools.
In June, the city conducted a lottery to select candidates for the four medical provisioning centers, receiving approximately 110 applications to obtain one of the four spots.
As part of the lottery process, the applicants submitted site plans that included where they planned to open provisioning centers.
The lottery winners and their locations include Lume Cannabis Company, 116 N. Washington St., Jars Holding LLC, 901 W. Main St., GH Processing LLC, 1115 Corunna Ave., and NX Meds, LLC at 300 W. Main St. (although that site is expected to change).
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Nov. 4 to establish an ordinance permitting medical marijuana businesses, according to Peter Preston of Preston Community Services.
Per the approved ordinance, the city will allow two licenses for each of the following uses: Processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
A number of cities and villages have decided to opt-out of allowing medical and/or recreational marijuana facilities, including Corunna, Durand, Perry, Morrice, Byron, New Lothrop, Bancroft, Vernon, Lennon, Venice Ovid and Elsie
Currently, all townships in Shiawassee County — excluding Fairfield and Shiawassee townships — have opted out of permitting any form of marijuana business.
On Oct. 7, the Corunna City Council unanimously voted to place a one-year moratorium on recreational businesses, temporarily banning the establishment of facilities. The city previously opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses.
The village of Bancroft has also opted to establish a moratorium for recreational businesses for the time being, according to village President Brian Barnum.
Starting new
Many new businesses started this year in Shiawassee County.
Bear Creek Farm, located on a 70-acre farm at 5703 W. Bennington Road opened in late September. The property can be rented for events.
“I combined my love of event planning, decorating and the farming life I’ve experienced on my daughter’s farm to create this,” Suski-Adams, 58, said. “Also, I wanted to give back in some way by having fundraising events here.”
There’s a new family-friendly entertainment venue open in Durand and its owners have a lot of ideas for how to keep area residents entertained.
HQ Fun Bunker has been open since July and will continue to add a wide variety of entertainment activities, according to owners Steve and Melanie Pratt.
The business is located in the old Durand Lanes bowling alley, which closed in 2016. So far the kitchen, the restaurant called the Tiger Shark Cafe, and most of the bowling alleys are up and running. The Tiger Shark Cafe has traditional alley fare, like burgers and fries and also features a southern infused cuisine.
They are planning to turn one or two or the bowling lanes into “fowling” lanes. Fowling is a mix between football and bowling where a player will throw a football to try to knock down pins. They also plan to convert some of the old lanes into a space for ax throwing. Both activities have become very popular recently. They are hoping that these two activities are ready by sometime in the fall.
Durand also welcomed a new Taco Bell this year on Lansing Road. An O’Reilley’s Auto Parts is set to open just down the block.
Some of the largest developments and potential developments in Shiawassee County in 2019 involved alternative energy.
The two large solar developments, the Assembly Solar Farm and the Lyons Road Solar Project are both at different stages in their development and the companies behind the projects took a different approach to gain community support.
The Assembly Solar Project is being built by New York-based Ranger Power.
Sean Harris, senior development manager at Ranger Power, said, from the beginning, the company employed a community-first approach.
“Beginning about six months before we had any kind of hearings, we started meeting with the adjacent landowners, anyone who could potentially live next to what would be the project area,” Harris said. “We wanted to do that to provide information about the project, answer questions, address any concerns, and with some folks, you know, that meant having even two or three or four different meetings with them. We just wanted to make sure that we were the first ones that they heard from, rather than getting a letter in the mail and having that be the first time they hear about the project.”
The $30- million Lyons Road Solar Project has slowly been making its way through the approval process in Caledonia Township.
The proposed 200-acre solar farm, once finished, is expected to produce 26.8 megawatts of electricity, which could power up to 26,000 homes. Lake Mary, Florida-based Renergetica plans to build the project on property leased from two different landowners.
In November Caledonia Township approved a decommissioning agreement for the project but Renergetica still has to get other things approved from local, state and federal entities before construction can begin.
Looking forward to 2020 Horvath said that he sees nothing on the horizon that would slow down the area’s economy.
“I’m very optimistic about the future because there’s one thing that does not get talked about a lot in the national debate, what’s happening with the job market is that we have an aging population of baby boomers. Every day they are retiring from the workforce and it’s creating a lot of these job openings.”
Horvath said that the areas economy will continue to develop and diversify from its traditional agricultural roots in the new year.
“The key is diversification, historically we are a farming and manufacturing economy. We’re still going to be that, it’s in our DNA but I do think you are going to see continued expansion in things like healthcare and technology like Covenant Eyes,” Horvath said. “You will continue to see the blending of agriculture and manufacturing with what I call value-added ag, things like agricultural processing, food production, fertilizer feed, and seed. It’s been a great 2019 but I expect 2020 to be just as good if not better.”
He estimates as 2019 comes to an end, there are more than 1,000 job openings in Shiawassee County. He says the bulk of those jobs are in manufacturing, logistics and health care and agriculture.
