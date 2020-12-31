YEAR IN REVIEW: SAC recounts long history, extensive programming

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Arts Center has come a long way since it began in 1972 at Curwood Castle with 30 members and a handful of volunteers.
The Arts Center, which has been located in a renovated facility near the castle since 1989, welcomed more than 20,000 visitors in 2020 to multimedia art exhibitions, art classes and workshops, programs, and events.
With nearly 1,000 members, dozens of volunteers, a board of directors and staff, SAC continues to grow and fulfill its mission to present quality arts and cultural activities that educate, entertain and enrich the quality of life in our community.
Featured exhibitions in 2020 included the work of Anita Brett, members of the Flint Artist Market, Candace Miller and Xavier from February through March.
Michael Gute, Rebecca and Eldon Case, and members of the Mid Michigan Art Guild exhibited from March to April.
Due to the pandemic, the center was closed for nearly three months and reopened June 8. Because of this, the annual countywide high school scholarship show and competition was canceled along with the May through June exhibit of Deb Cholewicki and Barb Hranilovich, Randal Crawford and Angela Hamilton. The exhibition has been rescheduled for early 2021.
The 23rd annual SAC Member Artists Show ran seven weeks, showcasing the work of nearly 100 multimedia artists. Juror Louis Marinaro, professor of art at the University of Michigan, presented six $100 awards.
The months of September and October featured the work of Linda Beeman and Lynitha Shimizu, Pooh Stevenson and 12 members of the Shiawassee Artists Guild.
The 32nd annual Holiday at the Center in November and December featured more than 85 artists displaying and selling their original art and gift items.
Art education is a major part of SAC’s mission to offer quality arts activities that educate, entertain and enhance the quality of life in our community. Year-round multimedia art classes for both children and adults are offered at the center, as well as summer art camps for children.
SAC partners with the DeVries Nature Conservancy at its location for two of the annual art camps. SAC also continued to team up with Wendy’s restaurant in Owosso for the 17th annual Celebration of Youth Arts Month in March displaying the artwork of students who participated in SAC’s Saturday classes. Since 1972 more than $85,000 in high school scholarships has been awarded to young area artists to help further their artistic educations.
In 2020, SAC received a Gerald Gilbert Award, which is endowed by Charles Lyons and administered by the Shiawassee Community Foundation, helping to continue the successful Creative Arc program in partnership with The Arc of Mid-Michigan. SAC received additional grant support in 2020 from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the Cook Family Foundation for the Shiawassee Mobile ART for Seniors Program.
The program, in partnership with the Shiawassee Council on Aging, provides weekly visits to the Owosso, Durand and Morrice senior centers in addition to classes at the Arts Center. SMARTS continued to serve seniors residing in Shiawassee County nursing homes and assisted living facilities through a major grant from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
SAC continued to promote the artwork of Owosso’s famous impressionist artist Frederick C. Frieseke in a gallery at the Arts Center. Four original paintings and many reproductions of his work are on display including the oil painting Lady with the Sunshade, circa 1910, which was given by Frieseke to the city of Owosso in 1926 and is on long-term loan to SAC.
Membership in the Arts Center is open to all interested people and includes member benefits — such as invitations to exhibits, the quarterly newsletter Artsline, 10 percent discount in SAC’s specialty Gift Shop and discounts on classes, workshops and tours. In 2020 SAC membership nears 1,000 friends and supporters.
The Shiawassee Arts Center is available for parties, weddings, showers, receptions and meetings. The open-air terrace and River Gallery, which both overlook the Shiawassee River and SAC’s growing public art sculpture garden, are desirable rental locations.
SAC’s 16-member board of directors in 2020 included President Clark Harder, President-elect Carrie Rathbun-Hawks, Secretary Katherine Godbold and Treasurer Tom Connell, CPA. Members at large were Mike Ardelean, Brian Bruff, Linda Hill, Michael Kovich, Cherie Knecht, Hon. Gerald Lostracco, Betty McGinnis, Samantha Stechschulte, Steven Teich, Molly Tipton and Bob Wilcox. Connie Voight and Dr. James McEwan are ex-officio members.
Longtime supporter and SAC board president Clark Shanahan passed away in April at age 92. Additional longtime SAC supporters Jackie Bruff, Ann Moore and Lance Ellenberg also passed away in 2020.
SAC staff includes Executive Director Piper Brewer, Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle, Exhibits Director Jennifer Ross, associates Natalie Park and Cheyenne Brooks and mascot, Jax. Karen Marumoto retired as exhibits director in September after eight years of service.
Anyone interested in volunteering or contributing is encouraged to visit the Center, 206 Curwood Castle Drive, weekdays noon to 5 p.m. or weekends noon to 4 p.m. Call (989) 723-8354, email sac@shiawasseearts.org or visit shiawasseearts.org.
