OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to extend Superintendent Andrea Tuttle’s contract through June 30, 2028 and adopt her completed year-end evaluation.
Tuttle is currently in the second year of a five-year contract from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026. Per information provided by the district, her five-year contract is the maximum length of contract per the board’s bylaws for the superintendent based on the superintendent’s evaluation.
Tuttle, who is in her 13th year as superintendent of OPS, has received the best possible rating (“highly effective”) in evaluations since 2012. Citing her history of receiving highly-effective ratings since, the board in 2019 moved to evaluate Tuttle’s performance biennially. Tuttle’s performance was lasted evaluated in 2020 before the board met in closed session at its Nov. 16 regularly scheduled meeting to discuss her performance evaluation.
Information provided by the district shows Tuttle received a cumulative score of 3.95 out of a maximum of 4 points for her evaluation (any score 3.5 or above earns a highly effective rating). She is evaluated with a rubric that assesses her performance on a 1 to 4 scale in seven domains: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership, student growth and progress toward district-wide goals. Tuttle received full marks in governance and board relations, staff relations, student growth and progress toward district-wide goals, and she did not receive any marks lower than 3.8 in any domain.
Tuttle’s contract extension will kick in beginning July 1, 2023. Tuttle will make a superintendent salary of $175,270.50 for the 2022-2023 school year, and will see her salary compounded by 4% over the next five years, beginning with the 2023-2024 school year, where she will make $182,281.32 in superintendent salary. Per district information, Tuttle has assumed primary responsibilities for the human resources function of the district, her total base salary includes an additional $15,745.07 for the 2022-2023 school year. This number is also compounded 4% over the next five years; Tuttle will make $16,374.88 in HR salary in 2023-2024 for a total base salary of $198,656.20.
Other benefits Tuttle receives includes longevity for both her superintendent and HR salaries, compounded annually at 4%, and a tax-sheltered annuity, which is calculated at 6% of her total base salary and longevity for both her superintendent and HR salaries. Including longevity and TSA benefits, Tuttle will be compensated in total $210,575.57 for the 2022-2023 school year and $218,998.59 for the 2023-2024 school year.
Shelly Ochodnicky, vice president of the board, was the lone “nay” vote on the motion. She said both during the meeting and through an email statement to The Argus-Press after the meeting that contracts with staff should be annual because of financial uncertainty.
“I am concerned for where the economy is going and I do not believe these type of iron clad contracts are in the best interest of our school district. Our superintendent is very well compensated,” Ochodnicky wrote in the email statement. “Many years ago, we went to annual contracts with our staff because of the uncertainty in our funding from year to year. I believe it is important that we are looking ahead during and planning for what is best for our district financially.”
Other board members thought Tuttle has more than earned her keep.
“This contract is about our commitment to her. (Tuttle’s) a leader to managing budget and in my mind, she’d be the first to say that she’d take a cut if there was a financial downturn. I feel that we need to make a commitment to her and this is what it is. I’m comfortable in keeping this what it is,” said board Secretary Marlene Webster.
Tuttle will also receive a one-time, off-schedule $6,000 payment in December 2022, which equates to about 3% of her annual contract. Board President Rick Mowen noted that Tuttle opted not to receive this herself in the previous two school years, whereas all other staff has.
Board Treasurer Sara Keyes, who served at her final board meeting for the foreseeable future after losing a re-election bid in November, agreed with Mowen’s sentiment about Tuttle’s ungreediness.
“A $6,000 payment seems to be a minor appreciative token for the last couple of years. It seems very small compared to what you’ve done,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.