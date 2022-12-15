Andrea Tuttle

Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, left, speaks during Wednesday's regularly scheduled OPS Board of Education meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted 6-1 at Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to extend Superintendent Andrea Tuttle’s contract through June 30, 2028 and adopt her completed year-end evaluation.

Tuttle is currently in the second year of a five-year contract from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2026. Per information provided by the district, her five-year contract is the maximum length of contract per the board’s bylaws for the superintendent based on the superintendent’s evaluation.

