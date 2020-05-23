OWOSSO — Memorial Hospital has announced the closing of its Alternative Care Site for COVID-19 testing effective Friday, citing a decrease in cases across the state.
However, the hospital’s Priority Testing Site will continue to be available on an appointment basis for diagnostic and antibody COVID-19 testing from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, a news release states. To schedule an appointment, call (989) 720-2131.
The Alternate Care Site, located on the hospital’s main campus, opened March 14 to screen an influx of suspected coronavirus patients. Since March 14, Memorial has seen 1,840 patients at the Alternate Care Site.
Anyone experience mild to moderate flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell) is asked to contact their doctor for guidance. Those experiencing more severe symptoms such as extreme shortness of breath should call 9-1-1 or go to the emergency room. If possible, the release states, contact the emergency department prior to arriving at (989) 723-5211.
Noting there is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the releases states the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
The Centers For Disease Control recommends the following preventative actions to mitigate the spread of respiratory diseases:
n Wash your hands often. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
n Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
n Put distance between yourself and others when outside your home. Stay at least 6 feet from others and do no gather in groups.
n Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.
n Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
n Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
n Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
n Monitor your health. Be alert for symptoms and take your temperature of symptoms develop. Stay home when you are sick.
Visit memorialhealthcare.org for links to the latest information regarding Memorial’s COVID-19 response and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.