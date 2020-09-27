CORUNNA — Former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Deanna Finnegan was honored Friday afternoon by the Michigan State Legislature at a ceremony in 35th Circuit Court for her 31 years of service to Shiwassee County.
“I think this is the greatest county in the state of Michigan,” Finnegan, who retired April 1, said. “It has given me and my family everything I could ever hope for in a career. It is an honor, and I hope I did well.”
She recounted her first trial in the early 90s, where then-defense attorney Charles Quick had just won a case against Finnegan — her first. Quick currently works in the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
“What I remember most is that as the jurors are shuffling out, I’m sobbing uncontrollably,” Finnegan said. “And there’s Chuck (Quick), and he’s got his arm around me… That’s Shiawassee County. We were adversaries only in the courtroom, and after we walked out of the courtroom, we were always good friends.”
Numerous current and former local officials were on hand at Friday’s ceremony to share stories from their time working with Finnegan, including former Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco, who recounted a humourous event from April 1997 that has stuck with him.
He described one day, during a trial in circuit court, when Finnegan asked him to excuse the jury for an early lunch break so she and staff could watch an event they heard about that morning on the radio.
“I was working on jury instructions,” Lostracco said. “She came in and said, ‘There’s going to be something occurring in the sky around noon. An asteroid collision is going to occur. So if we could break with the jury around 11:50 a.m., we can go view this maybe on the courthouse lawn.”
Lostracco said he granted Finnegan’s request, and called proceedings to a close shortly before noon that day.
“She said, ‘if you have any of these green 7-Up pop bottles, you can look through those and have a better view of this collision.’”
Once Lostracco, Finnegan, other attorneys and court staff were looking skyward in the courthouse lawn when a bailiff drove by and asked what everyone was doing.
“Today’s April 1,” the bailiff told Lostracco, and everyone realized they had been tricked on April Fool’s Day.
“I got letters and phone calls from colleagues, from college and law school, colleagues on the bench in Saginaw County, it was in the Saginaw News, Johnny Burke on 96.1 covered it,” Lostracco said. “So thank you, Deanna.”
Michigan State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, spoke after Lostracco, and expressed his thanks for Finnegan’s 31 years of service.
“It’s an honor to Deanna’s work, her calling, as it were,” Frederick said. “Somebody does something for 30-plus years, that is not an occupation as much as it is a calling.”
Frederick then noted numerous cases Finnegan was involved in, and thanked her family for their understanding when she worked long nights and wasn’t always home on time.
“Shiawassee County and the state of Michigan have benefited enormously from Deana’s more than 30 years of service to others,” Frederick said.
In her own remarks, Finnegan said she was “surprised and humbled” by the award from the legislature, and is looking forward to the birth of her second grandchild.
“My family is my greatest blessing,” Finnegan said. “A good friend of mine, Ken Randall, once said to me, ‘Shiawassee County is not a place, it is a state of mind.’ One isn’t necessarily born in Shiawassee County; one becomes Shiawassee County.”
A lifelong Shiawassee County resident, Finnegan graduated from Durand High School and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor before receiving her law degree from Cooley Law School in Lansing.
Finnegan was hired by then-Shiawasee County Prosecutor (now 66th District Court Judge) Ward Clarkson in February 1989.
Later, she was the first woman to be elected prosecutor in Shiawassee County.
Some of the cases in Shiawassee County that really stick with Finnegan involve homicides, CSC cases and even a cold case that finally ended with a conviction due to DNA evidence.
