Edwards

35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart reads defendant Eric Edwards, left, his rights.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

CORUNNA — The trial for a Lennon man charged with four felonies is underway, and will continue today in 35th Circuit Court.

Eric Edwards is charged with two counts of possessing a firearm at the time he committed a felony, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a police officer. All four charges stem from a standoff with police on May 16, 2021; Edwards was 42 years old at the time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.