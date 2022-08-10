CORUNNA — The trial for a Lennon man charged with four felonies is underway, and will continue today in 35th Circuit Court.
Eric Edwards is charged with two counts of possessing a firearm at the time he committed a felony, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of assaulting a police officer. All four charges stem from a standoff with police on May 16, 2021; Edwards was 42 years old at the time.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Richard McNally detailed the incident in his opening statement. On the day in question, police were dispatched to a residence in Venice Township after a phone call reported that Edwards was holding two women hostage in the residence.
Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive, followed by former MSP trooper Steven Kingsley. Police quickly discovered that there were no hostages, but discovered there was a warrant for Edwards’ arrest in an unrelated matter.
McNally said that when Edwards was ordered to come out of the residence, he responded with defiance and threats.
“The defendant (Edwards) wouldn’t come out and threatened to shoot police. He made a statement that he was going to die that day,” McNally said.
Defense Attorney Robert Hinojosa said in his opening statement that the evidence leads to two very different views of what happened on the property.
“I believe the evidence will show that this was not Mr. Edwards’ finest moment, and things couldn’t have gone much worse, but the evidence and the communication that occured are in dispute and weren’t the best,” Hinojosa said.
Kingsley was the prosecution’s first witness to testify. Kingsley said he wad dispatched to the scene at around 4 p.m. that day. Kingsley said originally the sheriff’s deputies were in charge of the scene, but it fairly quickly was determined that it would be “better handled” by the MSP, and Kingsley became in charge of the scene.
Kingsley said that a sheriff’s deputy engaged in conversation with Edwards near an open window, but was unable to get Edwards to step outside.
“Edwards was hostile and volatile from the start. The conversation was uncooperative and profanity-laden throughout,” Kingsley said. “I did hear repeated threats — he said he wasn’t scared of us and our rifles and had six (rifles) himself. He said he was going to ‘cut us and our cars in half.’ He said he was going to die today and would leave the house in a body bag.”
Kingsley said he was initially 20 to 30 yards away when the deputy was engaging Edwards. Kingsley eventually engaged Edwards himself, and testified that Edwards left his position and came out onto a deck outside the house armed.
“I first noticed movement and saw him pop up around the deck. He had something I couldn’t see, as the white fence obscured my view. He raised up a black assault rifle in his right hand and pointed it skywards,” Kingsley said. “I figured it was about to get real; he’d been making threats, and the situation was at a point of no return when he stepped out with the rifle.”
Kingsley said that he then ordered Edwards to drop the weapon. Edwards did not, and returned into the house. Kingsley said Edwards had more dialogue with the deputy, but it was “unproductive” and Edwards was still making threats.
Kingsley said Edwards came out on the deck again and “turned and approached the fence in my direction, making motions.” Kingsley said that he couldn’t fully see Edwards, and assumed he was armed. He testified that he told Edwards to drop the gun, but Edwards threw his hands up and went back in the house.
Kingsley said eventually an emergency support team and hostage brokers arrived, and after about 30 minutes, Edwards surrendered to a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Kingsley had played video and audio evidence from his camera and wireless microphone pack in the courtroom, which appeared to show the defendant on the deck armed after engaging with the deputy and refusing to come out of the house. Kingsley also presented photographic evidence of items obtained inside the residence during a search warrant after Edwards had surrenedered, which appeared to show multiple shotguns, multiple rifles, a loaded magazine and a pellet gun.
The defense didn’t call any witnesses and Edwards never testified in his behalf; instead, the defense relied upon cross examinations to make its case.
Hinojosa established that Kingsley couldn’t be sure that Edwards had heard him say that there was a warrant for his arrest and Edwards legally had to come out. He also asked Kingsley why he didn’t use deadly force against Edwards, since Kingsley testified earlier that he believed he was authorized to given the situation, to which Kingsley responded: “I figured there was still time to achieve a better outcome.”
Hinojosa also questioned Kingsley about a second warrant that police obtained to search for the rifle. Kingsley had previously said that “typically fixtures aren’t removed from homes” during search warrants, but Hinojosa noted that the pedestal base of a vanity was removed in an attempt to find the rifle.
Edwards is charged as a fourth-time habitual offender. He has numerous prior criminal convictions in Shiawassee County. He was charged in 2013 with numerous felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, felony firearms and resisting/obstructing a police officer, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
The trial was scheduled to resume at 10:00 a.m. today.
