STANTON — In 1980, Marvin Jones left his .22-caliber Ruger handgun in his pickup truck overnight after a day of target practice.
When he returned to the truck in the morning, he found it had been broken into and the weapon was gone.
When the theft occurred, he thought he would never see the semiautomatic handgun again.
Jones had no idea who might have taken the weapon and police did not turn up any suspects.
Later, Jones moved to a different town and forgot about that gun — until the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office called him recently to tell him it had been recovered.
Jones, the sheriff’s post said, was in shock.
“The handgun surfaced when an individual tried to register it at the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the gun came back as reported stolen out of Montcalm County,” The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
According to Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole, an area resident who was acting as executor of his 92-year-old grandfather’s estate was in possession of the firearm.
Shiawassee Sheriff’s Lt. Cory Carson checked the serial number on the firearm and discovered the 39-year-old theft report.
“We do not believe the grandson who tried to register the gun knew it was stolen and therefore will not be facing charges,” BeGole said via email.
BeGole also noted his office does not know how the grandfather obtained the weapon, but he “did do estate sales.”
Carson contact Lt. Tom George of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, who then located Jones. Montcalm sheriff’s officials said records were kept much differently 39 years ago and it was difficult to track down Jones.
“The joy in Mr. Jones voice made the extra efforts to reunite him with his property worth it,” the post said.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s post did not specify where Jones currently resides or where he lived when the weapon was stolen.
